PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'This is a sad day for democracy', bemoans De Lille





Public Works and Infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille says the cause of the fire in Parliament is being investigated.

Speaking outside the Parliament precinct, De Lille says the situation is under control for now and they have contained the fire in the chambers of the National Council of Provinces.

De Lille added that this is a very sad day for democracy for Parliament is the home of our democracy.

Here are several road closures that have been established:

Plein Street at Roeland

Commercial and Roeland closed at Hope Street

St. John's Street closed at Vrede Street

Commercial closed at Buitenkant Street

Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille briefs media about the latest developments. pic.twitter.com/EToP92xo0b — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2022