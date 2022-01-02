PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Suspect arrested, matter handed over to Hawks'





President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the fire at Parliament.

Ramaphosa visited the Parliament precinct to inspect the scene after a fire broke out in the early hour of the morning.

“This is devastating news. It’s a terrible and devastating event, particularly after we gave the arch what I would call the best send-off yesterday. And to wake up to devastating news of the burning down of the National Assembly is a terrible setback to what we were basking in yesterday.”

Ramaphosa commended the Fire Emergency Services for a swift response to the call.

#ParliamentFire The suspect taken into custody was found inside Parliament. De Lille says it’s been discovered one of the valves had been turned off…so there was no water to trigger the automatic sprinkler system. LI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2022