4 suspects linked to possible transnational drug trafficking nabbed by Hawks
Hawks' SA Narcotics Enforcement Bureau and the US Drug Enforcement Agency recovered R7 million worth of crystal meth last week Thursday.
Four foreign nationals were arrested after the successful sting operation was conducted in Modderfontein, Gauteng, and Buffelshoek in the North West.
Even though this may not have been the largest bust in recent months, it is believed that the suspects arrested are linked to the transnational drug trafficking.
John Maytham speaks to Hawks acting national head Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili on the drug bust.
The team worked on the information from crime intelligence as well as other law enforcement agencies and organised a sting operation which was collaboratively done between ourselves and other agencies including SAPS which led to that bust of R7 million drugs that were confiscated.Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili, Acting national head - Hawks
Listen below to the full conversation:
