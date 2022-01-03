Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Major blaze rips through South Africa parliament building
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:35
News and Current Affairs: With the last of the great leaders gone – where to from here South Africa
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
William Gumede, Associate Professor, School of Governance at the University of the Witwatersrand. He
Today at 11:05
Family Matters – Building parent-child relationships in a disrupted world
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigation must answer why fire spread across parly' -Winde John Maytham speaks to Premier Alan Winde about the terrible fire which ripped through the Parliament precinct on Sunday. 3 January 2022 7:47 AM
4 suspects linked to possible transnational drug trafficking nabbed by Hawks John Maytham speaks to Hawks acting national head Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili on the drug bust. 3 January 2022 7:00 AM
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Suspect arrested, matter handed over to Hawks' President Cyril Ramaphosa says Parliament burning is a terrible and devastating event. 2 January 2022 5:38 PM
View all Local
WC govt calls for end of National State of Disaster Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the country needs to normalise how it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. 31 December 2021 12:59 PM
'Tutu was adamant that church should be there for people marganilised' Different people pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu and reflect on the TRC. 27 December 2021 8:52 AM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
View all Politics
After weeks in darkness, Eskom restores power supply to Diepkloof Eskom said that it had no choice but to disconnect supply, claiming it lost millions due to illegal connections, meter bypassing a... 24 December 2021 5:35 PM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched. 23 December 2021 7:29 PM
View all Business
'Don't set yourself up for failure when making new year resolutions' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about how to make new year resolutions that stick. 2 January 2022 12:45 PM
How to effectively deal with addiction Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction. 2 January 2022 11:36 AM
Why South Africans choose wine and gin over beer BrandMapp Director Brandon De Kock gives details of their latest survey that show South Africans prefer wine and gin this festive... 30 December 2021 6:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a... 20 December 2021 4:57 PM
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995. 17 December 2021 12:27 PM
View all Sport
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music. 24 December 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 December 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
View all World
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
View all Africa
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigation must answer why fire spread across parly' -Winde

3 January 2022 7:47 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Fire
Alan Winde
Investigation
Parliament fire

John Maytham speaks to Premier Alan Winde about the terrible fire which ripped through the Parliament precinct on Sunday.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says a proper investigation is needed to find the source that caused the fire in Parliament.

This is after a fire broke out at the Parliament precinct in the early hours of Sunday morning.

RELATED: PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Suspect arrested, matter handed over to Hawks'

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the fire at Parliament.

Speaking to John Maytham, Winde says the investigation will answer all the questions pertaining to the fire.

Why were all these systems not working and when last were they checked. The most important thing is to get cause of fire and why did it spread across the rest of Parliament.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Listen below to the full conversation:




3 January 2022 7:47 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Fire
Alan Winde
Investigation
Parliament fire

More from Local

4 suspects linked to possible transnational drug trafficking nabbed by Hawks

3 January 2022 7:00 AM

John Maytham speaks to Hawks acting national head Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili on the drug bust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Suspect arrested, matter handed over to Hawks'

2 January 2022 5:38 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Parliament burning is a terrible and devastating event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to effectively deal with addiction

2 January 2022 11:36 AM

Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'This is a sad day for democracy', bemoans De Lille

2 January 2022 11:07 AM

Public Works and Infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille gave preliminary findings and progress in extinguishing the fire in Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BREAKING NEWS: Fire erupts in Parliament, National Assembly affected

2 January 2022 8:31 AM

City of Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says they received the call at 5am about the fire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa: Archbishop Tutu has been our moral compass and national conscience

1 January 2022 12:39 PM

Read the full eulogy by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the funeral service of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reverend Michael Nuttall: The Arch prayed anywhere and everywhere

1 January 2022 11:39 AM

Read Bishop Michael Nuttall's moving sermon delivered at the funeral of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What should influence your choice of study for gainful employment in SA

1 January 2022 10:59 AM

Dr Carla Enslin says passion should be a driving force to what you study and how to upskill your skills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: Funeral of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

1 January 2022 9:05 AM

The funeral of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is underway at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4 health goals to focus on in 2022

1 January 2022 8:39 AM

CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati says having an attitude of gratitude is important.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'No one has info on what could have instigated or contributed to fire'

3 January 2022 9:20 AM

Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo reflects on the fire that broke out in Parliament in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC govt calls for end of National State of Disaster

31 December 2021 12:59 PM

Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the country needs to normalise how it deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Tutu was adamant that church should be there for people marganilised'

27 December 2021 8:52 AM

Different people pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu and reflect on the TRC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?

23 December 2021 6:26 PM

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leaked Ramaphosa audio 'only serves to perpetuate distortion of NEC discussions'

23 December 2021 12:23 PM

ANC head of the presidency Sibongile Besani clarifies the leaked audio of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa speaking about CR17 funding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former president Jacob Zuma granted leave to appeal medical parole ruling

21 December 2021 1:40 PM

Judge Matojane says that his order that Zuma's time on medical parole should not be counted as part of his sentence may be found to unfairly impact on the former president, whose medical parole matter will now be decided by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Familiarise yourself with foreign countries regulations when traveling - Dirco

21 December 2021 8:19 AM

Head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela says people are advised to register with the department when going overseas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bongani Baloyi: My chapter with the DA is closed

20 December 2021 5:18 PM

Former mayor of Midvaal Bongani Baloyi speaks about his termination of the Democratic Alliance membership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Like a lot of other black leaders in the DA, Baloyi had become quite distant'

20 December 2021 12:44 PM

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia gives her views after former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi resigned from the Democratic Alliance

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are working hard to sort out Ekurhuleni problems - Tania Campbell

20 December 2021 11:14 AM

The Ekurhuleni executive mayor tells Clement Manyathela about plans to tackle challenges in Ekurhuleni

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigation must answer why fire spread across parly' -Winde

Local Politics

4 suspects linked to possible transnational drug trafficking nabbed by Hawks

Local

PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Suspect arrested, matter handed over to Hawks'

Local

EWN Highlights

Emalahleni Mayor Linah Malatjie killed in car crash

3 January 2022 8:11 AM

Nehawu in Parly wants to know why its members not at work when fire broke out

3 January 2022 8:07 AM

Healthcare workers have until 14 Jan to get J&J COVID vaccine booster shot

3 January 2022 7:43 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA