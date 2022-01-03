PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigation must answer why fire spread across parly' -Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says a proper investigation is needed to find the source that caused the fire in Parliament.
This is after a fire broke out at the Parliament precinct in the early hours of Sunday morning.
RELATED: PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Suspect arrested, matter handed over to Hawks'
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the fire at Parliament.
Speaking to John Maytham, Winde says the investigation will answer all the questions pertaining to the fire.
Why were all these systems not working and when last were they checked. The most important thing is to get cause of fire and why did it spread across the rest of Parliament.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : JP Smith/City of Cape Town
