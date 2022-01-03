'No one has info on what could have instigated or contributed to fire'
National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) Western Cape provincial secretary Baxolise Mali says members were told not to work during weekends and holidays in December because Parliament had no funds to pay them.
This is after a fire broke out at the Parliament precinct in the early hours of Sunday morning.
RELATED: PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigation must answer why fire spread across parly' -Winde
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the fire at Parliament.
Speaking to John Maytham, Mali says the matter was first communicated to a Nehawu shop steward in Parliament.
The workers themselves were informed by the management that they can't be working on holidays and on weekends as management had taken such a decision that there were no funds.Baxolise Mali, Western Cape provincial secretary - Nehawu
However, Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says they are concerned by the wild speculations that are being made by Nehawu.
He adds that Parliament is aware that Nehawu is not happy with the salary negotiations that are going on.
It is irresponsible to conflate the negotiations with the situation that has happened. No one has information on what could have instigated or contributed to the fire that is a matter that is being investigated.Moloto Mothapo, Spokesperson - Parliament
There is no one who has with certainty the evidence of what could have happened yesterday. A decision was take about two years ago to reduce the number of protection services members as a rise of coronavirus infections.Moloto Mothapo, Spokesperson - Parliament
The South African Police Service (Saps) are the armed guards of Parliament who are responsible for patrolling the premises of Parliament.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News
