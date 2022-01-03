PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'New Assembly hall is completely destroyed'
Firefighters are hoping to finally extinguish the embers in Parliament after a fire broke out on Sunday morning destroying the Old and New Chambers.
Meanwhile, a man linked to the fire is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The 49-year-old suspect faces charges of housebreaking, theft and arson and will also be charged under the National Key Point Act.
Aubrey Masango speaks to the City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith about the extent of the damage.
We had fire at two sides of the precinct which was a bit strange with the sectional building in the middle that was not affected.JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
The Old Assembly, the top two floors are effectively destroyed the roof is gone, the offices are completely gutted, very badly damaged.JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
The New Assembly hall is completely destroyed. I saw the inside now, the temperatures are still at a level where you cannot enter unassisted by safety gear. It is 98% to 99% guttered.JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : JP Smith/City of Cape Town
