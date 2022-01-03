Police to investigate cause of fatal accident that took Emalahleni mayor's life
Emalahleni Mayor Linah Malatjie and her husband have been killed in a car accident.
It’s unclear where the crash happened but it's understood that Malatjie was travelling in Mpumalanga.
Even though details around the crash are unclear, a provincial government delegation has gone to Malatjie's house to gather more information.
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says the mayor and her husband were traveling on the R554 in Mpumalanga.
They were making their way to Kwa Mhlanga when they got into a head on collision with a Ford Ranger, the driver of the ranger died on the scene and the mayor and her husband were rushed to hospital where they succumbed to their wounds.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
She says the police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Listen below to the full conversation:
