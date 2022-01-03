Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
SA travel agents 'frustrated' by Mauritian government's travel ban and Qatar extends ban on SA flight
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 16:10
Parly Fire: Cost cutting measure gone wrong
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Temba Gubula - Hospital Spokesperson at ...
Today at 16:40
TALKER: Have you ever heard of Aquamation? How would you like to be buried
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:10
Parly Fire analysis: Did the fire have an accelerant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wynand Engelbrecht, CEO of Fire Ops South Africa
Today at 18:08
What has been lost as a result of fires in Parliament?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Mulder - Former Member of Parliament & Leader of FF Plus
Today at 18:20
Investigation regarding fire that broke out at Parliament on Sunday
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure
Today at 18:49
In 2022, will airlines be able to recover from the pandemic?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Desmond Latham - Avaition expert
Today at 19:08
Investing in 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
What can we expect from the South African economy in 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Jannie Rossouw - Head of Wits Business School at ...
No Items to show
Police to investigate cause of fatal accident that took Emalahleni mayor's life

3 January 2022 1:00 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Car accident
Mayor
Head on collision
Emalahleni Mayor Linah Malatji

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details around the death of Linah Malatjie.

Emalahleni Mayor Linah Malatjie and her husband have been killed in a car accident.

It’s unclear where the crash happened but it's understood that Malatjie was travelling in Mpumalanga.

Even though details around the crash are unclear, a provincial government delegation has gone to Malatjie's house to gather more information.

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says the mayor and her husband were traveling on the R554 in Mpumalanga.

They were making their way to Kwa Mhlanga when they got into a head on collision with a Ford Ranger, the driver of the ranger died on the scene and the mayor and her husband were rushed to hospital where they succumbed to their wounds.

Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

She says the police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Listen below to the full conversation:




3 January 2022 1:00 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Car accident
Mayor
Head on collision
Emalahleni Mayor Linah Malatji

