Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
EWN: Parliamentary Fire Update
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Saya Pierce Jones, Eyewitness News Report
Today at 15:16
EWN: Emalahleni Mayor dies along with Husband
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, second number
Today at 15:20
ANC Chief Whip on Parly fire
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Pemmy Majodina
Today at 15:50
SA travel agents 'frustrated' by Mauritian government's travel ban and Qatar extends ban on SA flight
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 16:10
Parly Fire: Cost cutting measure gone wrong
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Temba Gubula - Hospital Spokesperson at ...
Today at 16:40
TALKER: Have you ever heard of Aquamation? How would you like to be buried
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:10
Parly Fire analysis: Did the fire have an accelerant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wynand Engelbrecht, CEO of Fire Ops South Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH LIVE: Update on Parliament fire The Presiding Officers of Parliament will address the media on recent developments regarding the fire that ravaged the Parliamenta... 3 January 2022 1:47 PM
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'New Assembly hall is completely destroyed' City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith talks about the extent of the damage the fire caused. 3 January 2022 11:39 AM
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigation must answer why fire spread across parly' -Winde John Maytham speaks to Premier Alan Winde about the terrible fire which ripped through the Parliament precinct on Sunday. 3 January 2022 7:47 AM
View all Local
Police to investigate cause of fatal accident that took Emalahleni mayor's life Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details around the death of Linah Malatjie. 3 January 2022 1:00 PM
'No one has info on what could have instigated or contributed to fire' Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo reflects on the fire that broke out in Parliament in the early hours of Sunday morning. 3 January 2022 9:20 AM
WC govt calls for end of National State of Disaster Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the country needs to normalise how it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. 31 December 2021 12:59 PM
View all Politics
After weeks in darkness, Eskom restores power supply to Diepkloof Eskom said that it had no choice but to disconnect supply, claiming it lost millions due to illegal connections, meter bypassing a... 24 December 2021 5:35 PM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched. 23 December 2021 7:29 PM
View all Business
'Don't set yourself up for failure when making new year resolutions' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about how to make new year resolutions that stick. 2 January 2022 12:45 PM
How to effectively deal with addiction Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction. 2 January 2022 11:36 AM
Why South Africans choose wine and gin over beer BrandMapp Director Brandon De Kock gives details of their latest survey that show South Africans prefer wine and gin this festive... 30 December 2021 6:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a... 20 December 2021 4:57 PM
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995. 17 December 2021 12:27 PM
View all Sport
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music. 24 December 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 December 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
View all World
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
View all Africa
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

WATCH LIVE: Update on Parliament fire

3 January 2022 1:47 PM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
Parliament fire

The Presiding Officers of Parliament will address the media on recent developments regarding the fire that ravaged the Parliamentary precinct.

CAPE TOWN - The Presiding Officers of Parliament are on Monday addressing the media on recent developments regarding the fire that ravaged the Parliamentary precinct.

The cause of Sunday's fire is not yet known but a 49-year-old man has been arrested on charges of arson and theft.


This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH LIVE: Update on Parliament fire




3 January 2022 1:47 PM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
Parliament fire

More from Local

PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'New Assembly hall is completely destroyed'

3 January 2022 11:39 AM

City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith talks about the extent of the damage the fire caused.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigation must answer why fire spread across parly' -Winde

3 January 2022 7:47 AM

John Maytham speaks to Premier Alan Winde about the terrible fire which ripped through the Parliament precinct on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4 suspects linked to possible transnational drug trafficking nabbed by Hawks

3 January 2022 7:00 AM

John Maytham speaks to Hawks acting national head Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili on the drug bust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Suspect arrested, matter handed over to Hawks'

2 January 2022 5:38 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Parliament burning is a terrible and devastating event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to effectively deal with addiction

2 January 2022 11:36 AM

Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'This is a sad day for democracy', bemoans De Lille

2 January 2022 11:07 AM

Public Works and Infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille gave preliminary findings and progress in extinguishing the fire in Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BREAKING NEWS: Fire erupts in Parliament, National Assembly affected

2 January 2022 8:31 AM

City of Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says they received the call at 5am about the fire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa: Archbishop Tutu has been our moral compass and national conscience

1 January 2022 12:39 PM

Read the full eulogy by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the funeral service of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reverend Michael Nuttall: The Arch prayed anywhere and everywhere

1 January 2022 11:39 AM

Read Bishop Michael Nuttall's moving sermon delivered at the funeral of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What should influence your choice of study for gainful employment in SA

1 January 2022 10:59 AM

Dr Carla Enslin says passion should be a driving force to what you study and how to upskill your skills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WATCH LIVE: Update on Parliament fire

Local

PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'New Assembly hall is completely destroyed'

Local

'No one has info on what could have instigated or contributed to fire'

Politics

EWN Highlights

WATA chairperson injured, wife killed in KZN shooting

3 January 2022 3:10 PM

Botswana's President Masisi tests positive for COVID

3 January 2022 2:37 PM

WATCH LIVE: Update on Parliament fire

3 January 2022 1:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA