WATCH LIVE: Update on Parliament fire
CAPE TOWN - The Presiding Officers of Parliament are on Monday addressing the media on recent developments regarding the fire that ravaged the Parliamentary precinct.
The cause of Sunday's fire is not yet known but a 49-year-old man has been arrested on charges of arson and theft.
This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH LIVE: Update on Parliament fire
Source : JP Smith/City of Cape Town
More from Local
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'New Assembly hall is completely destroyed'
City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith talks about the extent of the damage the fire caused.Read More
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigation must answer why fire spread across parly' -Winde
John Maytham speaks to Premier Alan Winde about the terrible fire which ripped through the Parliament precinct on Sunday.Read More
4 suspects linked to possible transnational drug trafficking nabbed by Hawks
John Maytham speaks to Hawks acting national head Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili on the drug bust.Read More
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Suspect arrested, matter handed over to Hawks'
President Cyril Ramaphosa says Parliament burning is a terrible and devastating event.Read More
How to effectively deal with addiction
Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction.Read More
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'This is a sad day for democracy', bemoans De Lille
Public Works and Infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille gave preliminary findings and progress in extinguishing the fire in Parliament.Read More
BREAKING NEWS: Fire erupts in Parliament, National Assembly affected
City of Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says they received the call at 5am about the fire.Read More
Ramaphosa: Archbishop Tutu has been our moral compass and national conscience
Read the full eulogy by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the funeral service of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.Read More
Reverend Michael Nuttall: The Arch prayed anywhere and everywhere
Read Bishop Michael Nuttall's moving sermon delivered at the funeral of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.Read More