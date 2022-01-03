'It is really important to review your financial plan annually'
The past two years have been difficult for most people financially as some lost their jobs and others had to take salary cuts.
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Certified Financial Planner at Core Wealth Advisory Services, Kirsty Scully, about how to be financially savvy this year.
Be realistic with your budget. It is really important to review your financial plan on an annual basis with a financial planner.Kirsty Scully, Certified Financial Planner - Core Wealth Advisory Services
When you sit down and work through it you need to divide your goals and say this is my short term goals and long term goals.Kirsty Scully, Certified Financial Planner - Core Wealth Advisory Services
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_43207740_piggy-bank-currency-savings-.html?term=piggy%2Bbank&vti=nts1yy3jouttac8b7n-3-63
More from Lifestyle
'Don't set yourself up for failure when making new year resolutions'
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about how to make new year resolutions that stick.Read More
How to effectively deal with addiction
Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction.Read More
Why South Africans choose wine and gin over beer
BrandMapp Director Brandon De Kock gives details of their latest survey that show South Africans prefer wine and gin this festive season.Read More
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers
Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show.Read More
Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores
The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched.Read More
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022?
There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show.Read More
The more skills you have the better you will be - Devi Sankaree Govender
Award-winning investigative television journalist gives us an inside scoop into her career on #HangingOutWithClement.Read More
Tips on how to save money this festive season
Certified financial planner from Core Wealth Advisory Services Kirsty Scully gives tips on how to save money this festive season.Read More
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa
Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport.Read More