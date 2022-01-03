'It is really important to review your financial plan annually'





The past two years have been difficult for most people financially as some lost their jobs and others had to take salary cuts.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Certified Financial Planner at Core Wealth Advisory Services, Kirsty Scully, about how to be financially savvy this year.

Be realistic with your budget. It is really important to review your financial plan on an annual basis with a financial planner. Kirsty Scully, Certified Financial Planner - Core Wealth Advisory Services

When you sit down and work through it you need to divide your goals and say this is my short term goals and long term goals. Kirsty Scully, Certified Financial Planner - Core Wealth Advisory Services

Listen to the full interview below: