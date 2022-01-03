Pemmy Majodina: Administrative arm is saying there was no withdrawal of resource

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament' Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille. 3 January 2022 6:42 PM
We have emails, shift rosters telling our members not to work weekends- Nehawu Branch secretary for Nehawu in Parliament Temba Gubula says they have evidence showing that their members in Parliament were told... 3 January 2022 5:34 PM
JUST IN: National Assembly building's roof on fire again Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo tweeted pictures and a video of the current scene in Parliament. 3 January 2022 4:58 PM
View all Local
Police to investigate cause of fatal accident that took Emalahleni mayor's life Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details around the death of Linah Malatjie. 3 January 2022 1:00 PM
'No one has info on what could have instigated or contributed to fire' Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo reflects on the fire that broke out in Parliament in the early hours of Sunday morning. 3 January 2022 9:20 AM
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigation must answer why fire spread across parly' -Winde John Maytham speaks to Premier Alan Winde about the terrible fire which ripped through the Parliament precinct on Sunday. 3 January 2022 7:47 AM
View all Politics
Economy in 2022: 'SA is robust. We’ve learned to survive despite our government' Ray White interviews Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School. 3 January 2022 8:15 PM
UIF slashes online claims backlog Ray White interviews Advocate Mzie Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services at the UIF. 3 January 2022 7:06 PM
After weeks in darkness, Eskom restores power supply to Diepkloof Eskom said that it had no choice but to disconnect supply, claiming it lost millions due to illegal connections, meter bypassing a... 24 December 2021 5:35 PM
View all Business
'It is really important to review your financial plan annually' Certified Financial Planner at Core Wealth Advisory Services, Kirsty Scully, gives advice on how to start 2022 financially fit. 3 January 2022 3:37 PM
'Don't set yourself up for failure when making new year resolutions' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about how to make new year resolutions that stick. 2 January 2022 12:45 PM
How to effectively deal with addiction Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction. 2 January 2022 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a... 20 December 2021 4:57 PM
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995. 17 December 2021 12:27 PM
View all Sport
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music. 24 December 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 December 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
View all World
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
View all Africa
Economy in 2022: 'SA is robust. We’ve learned to survive despite our government' Ray White interviews Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School. 3 January 2022 8:15 PM
'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament' Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille. 3 January 2022 6:42 PM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Pemmy Majodina: Administrative arm is saying there was no withdrawal of resource

3 January 2022 4:21 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC
Parliament
Parliament fire

ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina says the fire would not stop the business of Parliament from continuing.

Firefighters in Cape Town have extinguished the blaze that broke out in Parliament on Sunday.

The African National Congress (ANC) says its offices have mostly been affected by the blaze.

ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina says this would not stop the business of Parliament from continuing.

Speaking to Wasanga Mehana, Majodina says investigations are crucial on what started the fire.

How the fire spread that fast raises suspensions because it does not show that this fire was started in one place, seemingly it was started all over so that is why investigations are important.

Pemmy Majodina, Parliamentary Chief Whip - ANC

This is a claim that came from Nehawu that people who were supposed to be on their posts were withdrawn. The acting secretary for Parliament is saying there is nothing like that so that is supposed to form part of the investigations on who was on-site and what did that person see.

Pemmy Majodina, Parliamentary Chief Whip - ANC

At the moment it is premature to say it was wrong to withdraw when the cthey were there, so if they were there they have to account fully on what happened on that day.

Pemmy Majodina, Parliamentary Chief Whip - ANC

Listen to the full interview below:




3 January 2022 4:21 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC
Parliament
Parliament fire

More from Local

'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament'

3 January 2022 6:42 PM

Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We have emails, shift rosters telling our members not to work weekends- Nehawu

3 January 2022 5:34 PM

Branch secretary for Nehawu in Parliament Temba Gubula says they have evidence showing that their members in Parliament were told not to work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JUST IN: National Assembly building's roof on fire again

3 January 2022 4:58 PM

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo tweeted pictures and a video of the current scene in Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: Update on Parliament fire

3 January 2022 1:47 PM

The Presiding Officers of Parliament will address the media on recent developments regarding the fire that ravaged the Parliamentary precinct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'New Assembly hall is completely destroyed'

3 January 2022 11:39 AM

City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith talks about the extent of the damage the fire caused.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigation must answer why fire spread across parly' -Winde

3 January 2022 7:47 AM

John Maytham speaks to Premier Alan Winde about the terrible fire which ripped through the Parliament precinct on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4 suspects linked to possible transnational drug trafficking nabbed by Hawks

3 January 2022 7:00 AM

John Maytham speaks to Hawks acting national head Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili on the drug bust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Suspect arrested, matter handed over to Hawks'

2 January 2022 5:38 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Parliament burning is a terrible and devastating event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to effectively deal with addiction

2 January 2022 11:36 AM

Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'This is a sad day for democracy', bemoans De Lille

2 January 2022 11:07 AM

Public Works and Infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille gave preliminary findings and progress in extinguishing the fire in Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

JUST IN: National Assembly building's roof on fire again

Local

We have emails, shift rosters telling our members not to work weekends- Nehawu

Local

Pemmy Majodina: Administrative arm is saying there was no withdrawal of resource

Local

EWN Highlights

Mayor Malatjie’s death a remind to be safe on the roads - Mbalula

3 January 2022 8:23 PM

KZN man arrested for killing his ex-fiancé’s lover

3 January 2022 8:01 PM

Fuel prices to drop on Wednesday

3 January 2022 7:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA