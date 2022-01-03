Pemmy Majodina: Administrative arm is saying there was no withdrawal of resource





Firefighters in Cape Town have extinguished the blaze that broke out in Parliament on Sunday.

The African National Congress (ANC) says its offices have mostly been affected by the blaze.

ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina says this would not stop the business of Parliament from continuing.

Speaking to Wasanga Mehana, Majodina says investigations are crucial on what started the fire.

How the fire spread that fast raises suspensions because it does not show that this fire was started in one place, seemingly it was started all over so that is why investigations are important. Pemmy Majodina, Parliamentary Chief Whip - ANC

This is a claim that came from Nehawu that people who were supposed to be on their posts were withdrawn. The acting secretary for Parliament is saying there is nothing like that so that is supposed to form part of the investigations on who was on-site and what did that person see. Pemmy Majodina, Parliamentary Chief Whip - ANC

At the moment it is premature to say it was wrong to withdraw when the cthey were there, so if they were there they have to account fully on what happened on that day. Pemmy Majodina, Parliamentary Chief Whip - ANC

