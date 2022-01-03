Pemmy Majodina: Administrative arm is saying there was no withdrawal of resource
Firefighters in Cape Town have extinguished the blaze that broke out in Parliament on Sunday.
The African National Congress (ANC) says its offices have mostly been affected by the blaze.
ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina says this would not stop the business of Parliament from continuing.
Speaking to Wasanga Mehana, Majodina says investigations are crucial on what started the fire.
How the fire spread that fast raises suspensions because it does not show that this fire was started in one place, seemingly it was started all over so that is why investigations are important.Pemmy Majodina, Parliamentary Chief Whip - ANC
This is a claim that came from Nehawu that people who were supposed to be on their posts were withdrawn. The acting secretary for Parliament is saying there is nothing like that so that is supposed to form part of the investigations on who was on-site and what did that person see.Pemmy Majodina, Parliamentary Chief Whip - ANC
At the moment it is premature to say it was wrong to withdraw when the cthey were there, so if they were there they have to account fully on what happened on that day.Pemmy Majodina, Parliamentary Chief Whip - ANC
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament'
Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.Read More
We have emails, shift rosters telling our members not to work weekends- Nehawu
Branch secretary for Nehawu in Parliament Temba Gubula says they have evidence showing that their members in Parliament were told not to work.Read More
JUST IN: National Assembly building's roof on fire again
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo tweeted pictures and a video of the current scene in Parliament.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Update on Parliament fire
The Presiding Officers of Parliament will address the media on recent developments regarding the fire that ravaged the Parliamentary precinct.Read More
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'New Assembly hall is completely destroyed'
City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith talks about the extent of the damage the fire caused.Read More
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigation must answer why fire spread across parly' -Winde
John Maytham speaks to Premier Alan Winde about the terrible fire which ripped through the Parliament precinct on Sunday.Read More
4 suspects linked to possible transnational drug trafficking nabbed by Hawks
John Maytham speaks to Hawks acting national head Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili on the drug bust.Read More
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Suspect arrested, matter handed over to Hawks'
President Cyril Ramaphosa says Parliament burning is a terrible and devastating event.Read More
How to effectively deal with addiction
Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction.Read More