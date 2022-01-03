We have emails, shift rosters telling our members not to work weekends- Nehawu
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union is demanding answers as to why their members were not at work where the fire broke out in Parliament on Sunday morning.
Speaking to Wasanga Mehana, Branch secretary for Nehawu in Parliament Temba Gubula say the speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been misled.
On Monday, Presiding Officers briefed the media about the fire that continues to rave the fire.
We've got emails and shift rosters for our protection officers where there were told to only work Monday to Friday and not public holidays and the weekends. We've got evidence as the union, we did not thumbsuck what we are saying.Temba Gubula, Branch secretary - Nehawu in Parliament
As much as we are disappointed by what was said by the speaker we forgive her because she has just started and she is likely to believe what management was telling her. She was ill-advised by the management of Parliament.Temba Gubula, Branch secretary - Nehawu in Parliament
