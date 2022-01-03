JUST IN: National Assembly building's roof on fire again





The roof of Cape Town's Parliament building is on fire again.

This after the fire at the building had been brought under control earlier today.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo tweeted the pictures of the re-emergence of a raging fire at the roof of the National Assembly.

Speaking to Wasanga Mehana, Mothapo says Firefighters are at the scene working to put the fire under control.

The National Assembly that we confirmed in the press conference that is completely destroyed is housed inside a building and this building has offices and the officer of the National Assembly. Moloto Mothapo, Spokesperson - Parliament

Mothapo says the sprinklers could not be switched on when the fire was contained earlier.

This is a place that is still under this intense battle to get the fires under control so whatever that needed to be fixed is something that can be done only in future it cannot be done now. Moloto Mothapo, Spokesperson - Parliament

They cannot work now, they would have worked at the initial stage, we have passed that one now. We are relying now on firefighters to bring the fire under control. Moloto Mothapo, Spokesperson - Parliament

JUST NOW: Sudden re-emergence of raging fire at the roof of the National Assembly Building, a building where firefighters have been bravely battling the fire since yesterday morning. Reinforcement by firefighters underway #ParliamentFire pic.twitter.com/slDLbnaYIR — Moloto Mothapo (@MolotoMothapo) January 3, 2022