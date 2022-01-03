Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
UIF slashes online claims backlog

3 January 2022 7:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Unemployment Insurance Fund
UIF
ray white
UIF TERS
Mzie Yawa

Ray White interviews Advocate Mzie Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services at the UIF.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has slashed the time it takes to pay online claims, it says.

The reduction in the backlog is due to the newly decentralised way it processes online claims.

The UIF paid out R930 million to 180 833 claimants in December.

There were 113 000 backed up online claims in September against 28 000 in November.

By the time the UIF’s offices closed for Christmas, the backlog was further whittled down to 3000.

© prosot/123rf.com

Ray White (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Advocate Mzie Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services at the UIF (scroll up to listen).

The system was not configured properly… So, we had to decentralise… to speed up processes, yielding results.

Advocate Mzie Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services - UIF

To drop from [a backlog of] 500 000…

Advocate Mzie Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services - UIF

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : UIF slashes online claims backlog




Economy in 2022: 'SA is robust. We’ve learned to survive despite our government'

3 January 2022 8:15 PM

Ray White interviews Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School.

Read More arrow_forward

'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament'

3 January 2022 6:42 PM

Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.

Read More arrow_forward

After weeks in darkness, Eskom restores power supply to Diepkloof

24 December 2021 5:35 PM

Eskom said that it had no choice but to disconnect supply, claiming it lost millions due to illegal connections, meter bypassing and residents buying electricity from so-called ghost vendors in the area.

Read More arrow_forward

The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers

23 December 2021 8:33 PM

Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores

23 December 2021 7:29 PM

The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched.

Read More arrow_forward

Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022?

23 December 2021 6:40 PM

There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?

23 December 2021 6:26 PM

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

How food prices have changed over the years

23 December 2021 5:29 PM

Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB explains.

Read More arrow_forward

Explainer: What the current inflation trajectory tells us about our future

20 December 2021 6:48 PM

Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers Carmen Nel provides some insights.

Read More arrow_forward

SIU, SABC welcome ruling that Hlaudi Motsoeneng pay back R11m 'success fee'

17 December 2021 12:43 PM

According to the judgment, the SABC Pension Fund will have to make the payment if Hlaudi Motsoeneng did not foot the bill within a week.

Read More arrow_forward

