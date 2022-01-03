Economy in 2022: 'SA is robust. We’ve learned to survive despite our government'
The economy in 2021 performed far better than most people expected when last year began.
In fact, most economists expect GDP back to pre-Covid levels a year earlier than formerly forecasted, boosted by strong global growth.
Nevertheless, inflation and interest rates are rising, and electricity is perennially in short supply.
What can we realistically expect from the South African economy in 2022?
Ray White (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School (scroll up to listen).
For 2022, the expected growth rate will be between 1.5% and 1.7%. Our population growth rate is about 1.5%... We will not eradicate unemployment…Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head - Wits Business School
Ramaphosa should stop dreaming… The ANC has led us on the route to Third World status…Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head - Wits Business School
Do the basics right! Number one, make sure there is electricity… Get rid of public enterprises that do not work… Publish all Eskom contracts for public scrutiny… Get the government to only buy vehicles manufactured in South Africa…Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head - Wits Business School
Rating agencies will look at the 2022 Budget, and will assess fiscal sustainability… We must have a budget that can show fiscal stability… The government should stop dreaming about new spending plans… I expect a very sound budget in February…Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head - Wits Business School
In this year, we have to be very vigilant about the ANC stealing money from the public… If we see a cabinet minister smiling about any new project, we must know that the ANC will try to steal our money through that project…Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head - Wits Business School
South Africa is a robust society… We’ve learned to survive despite our government… That gives me hope for 2022… The public is beginning to figure out how to work around government structures that no longer function properly…Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head - Wits Business School
The ANC… is a gang of robbers masquerading as a political party…Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head - Wits Business School
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Economy in 2022: 'SA is robust. We’ve learned to survive despite our government'
