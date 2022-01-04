PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigators must establish if fire was arson or terrorism'
There's been another flare-up of the fire that has already destroyed large sections of the Houses of Parliament.
Shortly after a briefing announcing that the fire had been contained on Monday, the roof of the National Assembly caught fire once again.
The fire was first reported on Sunday morning and a 49-year-old man was taken into custody.
He's due in court later on Tuesday on several charges, including arson and theft.
Could the Parliamentary fire lead to charges under the Terrorism Act?
RELATED: National Assembly building's roof on fire again
John Maytham speaks to Criminal Defense Attorney, William Booth to explain if the Parliament fire incident is viewed as arson or terrorism, and the legal process that will now follow.
There has got to be evidence put together as to what was the reason behind the fire. Is it an attack on our democracy, those are the facts that must first be established.William Booth, Criminal Law Expert
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : @MolotoMothapo
More from Politics
Police to investigate cause of fatal accident that took Emalahleni mayor's life
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details around the death of Linah Malatjie.Read More
'No one has info on what could have instigated or contributed to fire'
Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo reflects on the fire that broke out in Parliament in the early hours of Sunday morning.Read More
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigation must answer why fire spread across parly' -Winde
John Maytham speaks to Premier Alan Winde about the terrible fire which ripped through the Parliament precinct on Sunday.Read More
WC govt calls for end of National State of Disaster
Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the country needs to normalise how it deals with the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
'Tutu was adamant that church should be there for people marganilised'
Different people pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu and reflect on the TRC.Read More
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.Read More
Leaked Ramaphosa audio 'only serves to perpetuate distortion of NEC discussions'
ANC head of the presidency Sibongile Besani clarifies the leaked audio of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa speaking about CR17 funding.Read More
Former president Jacob Zuma granted leave to appeal medical parole ruling
Judge Matojane says that his order that Zuma's time on medical parole should not be counted as part of his sentence may be found to unfairly impact on the former president, whose medical parole matter will now be decided by the Supreme Court of Appeal.Read More
Familiarise yourself with foreign countries regulations when traveling - Dirco
Head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela says people are advised to register with the department when going overseas.Read More