PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigators must establish if fire was arson or terrorism'

4 January 2022 7:45 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Arson
Terrorism
National Assembly
CT firefighters
Parliament fire

John Maytham speaks to Criminal Defense Attorney, William Booth to reflect on the National Assembly attack.

There's been another flare-up of the fire that has already destroyed large sections of the Houses of Parliament.

Shortly after a briefing announcing that the fire had been contained on Monday, the roof of the National Assembly caught fire once again.

The fire was first reported on Sunday morning and a 49-year-old man was taken into custody.

He's due in court later on Tuesday on several charges, including arson and theft.

Could the Parliamentary fire lead to charges under the Terrorism Act?

RELATED: National Assembly building's roof on fire again

John Maytham speaks to Criminal Defense Attorney, William Booth to explain if the Parliament fire incident is viewed as arson or terrorism, and the legal process that will now follow.

There has got to be evidence put together as to what was the reason behind the fire. Is it an attack on our democracy, those are the facts that must first be established.

William Booth, Criminal Law Expert

Listen below to the full conversation:




