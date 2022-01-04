People need to be held accountable for security breach in Parliament - DA
Democratic Alliance deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube says even if it is established that the Parliament fire was caused by arson, there were not enough mechanisms in place to prevent the scale of the damage.
She says there needs to be a shift from the horror of the fire and to ask questions to Public Works, Parliament and the presiding officer so that people can be held accountable.
RELATED: National Assembly building's roof on fire again
Her sentiments are shared after another flare-up of the fire that has already destroyed large sections of the Houses of Parliament, occurred on Tuesday morning.
The fire was first reported on Sunday morning and a 49-year-old man was taken into custody.
RELATED: We have emails, shift rosters telling our members not to work weekends- Nehawu
He's due in court later on Tuesday on several charges, including arson and theft.
Gwarube speaks to John Maytham around concerns on safety and security protocols in Parliament following a devastating blaze.
If this is an attack on the legislature and a continuation of the political unrest we have seen before, we need to have the conversation around our security and intelligence services.Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - DA
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : JP Smith/City of Cape Town
