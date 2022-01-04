Tutu's pine coffin was final rebuke to ruling class - Judith February
Columnist Judith February says Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s pine coffin should stand as a symbol for all South Africans.
Speaking to John Maytham, February says Tutu's pine coffin was a strong message sent to the greedy ruling class in the country.
RELATED: Mourners brave rain to view Tutu's body as he lies in repose
Citing that even in death the Arch made a bold rebuke of the culture of materialism that has come to characterise society.
The Arch passed away on Boxing Day at the age of 90 and was laid to rest at St George's on New Year's Day.
The pine coffin, I think, should be a symbol for us all. I thought it was the Arch's final rebuke to the ruling class and to a society really that has lost its way completely.Judith February, Columnist
