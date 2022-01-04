Streaming issues? Report here
Tutu's pine coffin was final rebuke to ruling class - Judith February

4 January 2022 8:54 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Archbishop Desmond Tutu funeral
pine coffin

John Maytham chats to columnist and governance specialist Judith February on Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s coffin.

Columnist Judith February says Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s pine coffin should stand as a symbol for all South Africans.

Speaking to John Maytham, February says Tutu's pine coffin was a strong message sent to the greedy ruling class in the country.

RELATED: Mourners brave rain to view Tutu's body as he lies in repose

Citing that even in death the Arch made a bold rebuke of the culture of materialism that has come to characterise society.

The Arch passed away on Boxing Day at the age of 90 and was laid to rest at St George's on New Year's Day.

The pine coffin, I think, should be a symbol for us all. I thought it was the Arch's final rebuke to the ruling class and to a society really that has lost its way completely.

Judith February, Columnist

Listen below to the full conversation:




Share this:
