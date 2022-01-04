'The idea that someone would want to challenge ZEP decision is a bit curious'





The Zimbabwean High Commission and the ZANU-PF South Africa District have distanced themselves from a letter penned by Zanu PF Sandton branch chairperson Advocate Simba Chitando proposing a Dr Aaron Motsoaledi Aviation Bill.

The bill would impose a pollution levy on all air traffic flying over Zimbabwe either arriving or departing from neighbouring South Africa.

The letter was circulated on social media after cabinet's decision not to renew Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP).

Aubrey Masango speaks to Advocate Chitando for more clarity on the letter.

My view and my statement says that these decisions by the minister violate human rights and that is the position we are urging in court. Advocate Simba Chitando, Chairperson - Zanu PF Sandton branch

I act on instructions, I don't impose myself on legal matters. My mandate comes from people who have briefed me and institutions that have briefed me. Advocate Simba Chitando, Chairperson - Zanu PF Sandton branch

I have not been expelled by Zanu PF. Advocate Simba Chitando, Chairperson - Zanu PF Sandton branch

In his personal capacity, Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyala engaged Chitando of Twitter about the letter he wrote.

Speaking to Aubrey Masango, Monyela says the relations between South Africa and Zimbabwe are managed at the state level.

The Zimbabwe High Commission has welcomed the decision of the cabinet on the ZEP issue because they understand that South Africa is a sovereign country and when the cabinet takes a decision, they as an embassy have to welcome that. Clayson Monyela

By the way, the ZEP was never meant to be permanent. There is no government in the world that will grant work permits for gardeners, domestic workers etc. The idea that someone would want to challenge that and take it to court is a bit curious. What he is doing is not helpful. Clayson Monyela

Read the full statements below:

ZANUPF Sandton Branch is taking chances, and this will ferment tensions even more. This ZANUPF Sandton Branch must be closed.



Empty threats by ZANUPF will attract severe consequences. pic.twitter.com/5kVjRCDbeP — African Renaissance🦅🇿🇦🦁 (@MadiBoity) January 3, 2022

The Zimbabwean High Commission has clarified matters. https://t.co/XP4grzyDl2 pic.twitter.com/hZA8YR5bJM — Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) January 3, 2022

Here is the official response from ZANU-PF South Africa District @Radio702 pic.twitter.com/pFNQsJTNy0 — Brian Vahombe (@BrianVahombe1) January 4, 2022

Listen to the full interview below: