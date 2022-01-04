Parly fire suspect Zandile Mafe case postponed for 7 days for investigation





The State has been granted a seven-day postponement in the case against Zandile Mafe who was arrested in connection with the fire that's destroyed parts of Parliament.

Mafe's arrest was confirmed by the Hawks on Sunday as firefighters battled the blaze and the matter has been postponed for further investigation.

Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt says Mafe made his first appearance in court after he was arrested in connection with the fire in Parliament.

He faces two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the National Key Points Acts. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The State intends to charge Mafe under schedule five, which means he has to prove his innocence, Brandt reports.

Listen below to the full report: