Parly fire suspect Zandile Mafe case postponed for 7 days for investigation
The State has been granted a seven-day postponement in the case against Zandile Mafe who was arrested in connection with the fire that's destroyed parts of Parliament.
Mafe's arrest was confirmed by the Hawks on Sunday as firefighters battled the blaze and the matter has been postponed for further investigation.
Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt says Mafe made his first appearance in court after he was arrested in connection with the fire in Parliament.
He faces two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the National Key Points Acts.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The State intends to charge Mafe under schedule five, which means he has to prove his innocence, Brandt reports.
Listen below to the full report:
Source : @MolotoMothapo
More from Local
'The idea that someone would want to challenge ZEP decision is a bit curious'
Zanu PF Sandton branch chairperson Advocate Simba Chitando and Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela discuss the letters on ZEP shared on social media.Read More
Tutu's pine coffin was final rebuke to ruling class - Judith February
John Maytham chats to columnist and governance specialist Judith February on Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s coffin.Read More
'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament'
Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.Read More
We have emails, shift rosters telling our members not to work weekends- Nehawu
Branch secretary for Nehawu in Parliament Temba Gubula says they have evidence showing that their members in Parliament were told not to work.Read More
JUST IN: National Assembly building's roof on fire again
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo tweeted pictures and a video of the current scene in Parliament.Read More
Pemmy Majodina: Administrative arm is saying there was no withdrawal of resource
ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina says the fire would not stop the business of Parliament from continuing.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Update on Parliament fire
The Presiding Officers of Parliament will address the media on recent developments regarding the fire that ravaged the Parliamentary precinct.Read More
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'New Assembly hall is completely destroyed'
City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith talks about the extent of the damage the fire caused.Read More
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigation must answer why fire spread across parly' -Winde
John Maytham speaks to Premier Alan Winde about the terrible fire which ripped through the Parliament precinct on Sunday.Read More