How to succeed in your first year of university





Matriculants are waiting anxiously for their results so they can start a new chapter of their lives.

Dropout rates for first-year students are high worldwide and students need to be prepared.

Relebogile Mabotja talks to The Independent Institute of Education senior head of programme Natasha Madhav about how to survive the first year of university.

Do your research, look at your options and do campus visits or call in and have conversations if you are still unsure, go in and have a visit. I really think conversations are important now, you can't still be feeling confused, isolated and unsure. Just having conversations with the advisors on campus is good. Natasha Madhav, Senior head of programme - The Independent Institute of Education

Being a first-year student can be a culture shock to the students, the adult supervision is no longer there and you have to be very disciplined. Natasha Madhav, Senior head of programme - The Independent Institute of Education

Set your goals and be focused. Natasha Madhav, Senior head of programme - The Independent Institute of Education

Listen to the full interview below: