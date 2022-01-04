Streaming issues? Report here
SAB consulting with employees about introducing mandatory vaccination policy

4 January 2022 7:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
South African Breweries
SAB
Vaccination
mandatory vaccination policy
mandatory vaccination
Lucia Swartz
AB-InBev

Ray White interviews South African Breweries' Lucia Swartz (Vice President for People).
South African Breweries logo @SABreweries

The South African Breweries (SAB) is looking into introducing a mandatory vaccination policy for employees.

"As an employer, we have a legal obligation to create a safe working environment for all employees" it says in a statement.

RELATED: 94% of Discovery staff vaccinated so far thanks to mandatory policy- Adrian Gore

RELATED: Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals

Ray White asks Lucia Swartz (Vice President: People at AB-InBev Africa) how far this "exploration" has progressed at SAB.

Swartz says the nature of the breweries' business and workforce is different to many companies that have already introduced compulsory vaccination.

She emphasizes that SAB is at the start of a consultation process with employees.

After much discussion, the leadership group decided that the most appropriate action was to consult our key employee groups and our employee representatives about mandatory vaccination, and then through that consultation we will come to an outcome.

Lucia Swartz, Vice President: People - AB-InBev Africa

Visitors who come to our work sites, we would expect them if we get to that point, to be vaccinated to be able to visit our work sites.

Lucia Swartz, Vice President: People - AB-InBev Africa

You go into this process with a desire and a dream of what you would like to achieve, but through the consultation process and engagement and the talks that you have with your employees, the outcome might be slightly different...

Lucia Swartz, Vice President: People - AB-InBev Africa

She says SAB has made it clear from the start that the company is pro-vaccination.

We have always communicated the fact that we are pro-vaccination... through creating education and awareness programmes... To date we have hosted 25 vaccination drives across our operations in South Africa...

Lucia Swartz, Vice President: People - AB-InBev Africa

Employees have responded to the vaccination drives and when we have held webinars and sessions in the workplace we've had lots of employees attend those.

Lucia Swartz, Vice President: People - AB-InBev Africa

Through the consultation we would also discuss what would happen next in those kinds of situations [where employees refuse vaccination].

Lucia Swartz, Vice President: People - AB-InBev Africa

We really have created an extremely safe working environment... The number of infected employees is extremely low

Lucia Swartz, Vice President: People - AB-InBev Africa

For more detail, listen to the conversation in the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SAB consulting with employees about introducing mandatory vaccination policy
























