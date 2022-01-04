Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Arson suspect in devastating Parly fire being used as scapegoat - lawyer Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt on The Money Show. 4 January 2022 9:18 PM
State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented' The Money Show interviews Casac Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo after first part of Zondo Commission report handed over. 4 January 2022 7:58 PM
'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report The Money Show interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise after the Zondo Commission hands over first part of report. 4 January 2022 6:36 PM
View all Local
SAB consulting with employees about introducing mandatory vaccination policy Ray White interviews South African Breweries' Lucia Swartz (Vice President for People). 4 January 2022 7:30 PM
People need to be held accountable for security breach in Parliament - DA John Maytham chats to DA's Siviwe Gwarube on safety and security protocols in Parliament following a devastating blaze. 4 January 2022 8:24 AM
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigators must establish if fire was arson or terrorism' John Maytham speaks to Criminal Defense Attorney, William Booth to reflect on the National Assembly attack. 4 January 2022 7:45 AM
View all Politics
Economy in 2022: 'SA is robust. We’ve learned to survive despite our government' Ray White interviews Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School. 3 January 2022 8:15 PM
UIF slashes online claims backlog Ray White interviews Advocate Mzie Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services at the UIF. 3 January 2022 7:06 PM
'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament' Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille. 3 January 2022 6:42 PM
View all Business
'It is really important to review your financial plan annually' Certified Financial Planner at Core Wealth Advisory Services, Kirsty Scully, gives advice on how to start 2022 financially fit. 3 January 2022 3:37 PM
'Don't set yourself up for failure when making new year resolutions' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about how to make new year resolutions that stick. 2 January 2022 12:45 PM
How to effectively deal with addiction Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction. 2 January 2022 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a... 20 December 2021 4:57 PM
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995. 17 December 2021 12:27 PM
View all Sport
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music. 24 December 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 December 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
View all World
'The idea that someone would want to challenge ZEP decision is a bit curious' Zanu PF Sandton branch chairperson Advocate Simba Chitando and Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela discuss the letters on ZEP share... 4 January 2022 12:14 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
View all Africa
Economy in 2022: 'SA is robust. We’ve learned to survive despite our government' Ray White interviews Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School. 3 January 2022 8:15 PM
'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament' Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille. 3 January 2022 6:42 PM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Arson suspect in devastating Parly fire being used as scapegoat - lawyer

4 January 2022 9:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Arson
Parliament
The Money Show
Public Works
Kevin Brandt
Parliament fire
Zandile Mafe

Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt on The Money Show.

The 49-year-old man suspected of starting the fire that has devastated the Parliament building will remain behind bars until his second court appearance next week.

Zandile Christmas Mafe briefly appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Charges he faces include housebreaking, theft and arson, possession of an explosive device as well as the destruction of essential infrastructure.

Parliament's National Assembly on fire again after a flare-up on 3 December 2022. Picture: @MolotoMothapo/Twitter

The fire was contained after starting at Parliament during the early hours of Sunday morning, but flared up when strong winds caused glowing embers to catch fire again on Monday.

RELATED: Parly fire suspect to plead not guilty, case postponed for further investigation

Eyewitness News' Kevin Brandt reports that Mafe's matter was postponed for seven days to allow the state to conclude its investigations and for the damage at Parliament to be assessed.

RELATED: 'If this was an act of terrorism, surely there are more people involved?'

The information we received in court is that he is a 49-year-old South African currently residing in Khayelitsha. This is part of the reason why the state requested the court to postpone the matter for seven days, to ascertain whether or not the information they do have on him is indeed true.

Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Mafe's attorney, Luvuyo Godla, insists his client has been set up and used as a scapegoat.

The attorney told us outside court... that they will substantiate why it could not be Mr Mafe that committed these crimes of arson as well as contravention of the National Key Points Act...

Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

It's expected that investigators and experts assessing the damage will be able to gain access to the building on Wednesday.

Official events scheduled for Parliament like the President's upcoming State of the Nation address will take place at alternative venues.

Venues that have been earmarked include the Cape Town International Convention Centre and City Hall.

The Public Works Minister promised transparency and that the public will be informed as the investigations continue.

Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The word coming from [Public Works] officials is that everything was in order...

Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Initially a preliminary report was to have been available at least by this coming Friday... but then after Sunday's flare-up we'll have to see whether it will be released by then...

Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the update from the Eyewitness News reporter below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Arson suspect in devastating Parly fire being used as scapegoat - lawyer




