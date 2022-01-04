We will put pressure on law enforcement to act on state capture report - DA





The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it plans to put pressure on law enforcement institutions after the release of the state capture commission report.

President Cyril Ramaphosa received the report from Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa says the people of South Africa look to this Commission to uncover the truth, to identify those responsible, and to recommend measures that will prevent it from happening again.

Wasanga Mehana speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach.

The Zondo commission has been essential, it has been healing. We know now what has happened and we know enough to make sure it never happens again. Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, Democratic Alliance MP

We are going to put a lot of pressure on the law enforcement agencies, the Hawks, SAPS and the NPA as a whole to produce and prepare these matters in court. Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, Democratic Alliance MP

Listen to the full interview below: