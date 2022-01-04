Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:49
Update: Parliament fire suspect likely to face additional charges
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 19:08
Fighting fire in South Africa!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson
Today at 19:33
Profile: Paul O'Sullivan releases " Stop Me if You Can: How the Capture of the Criminal Justice System in South Africa was Disrupted and Reversed"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul O'Sullivan
We will put pressure on law enforcement to act on state capture report - DA

4 January 2022 5:36 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
DA
state capture report
president ramaphosa
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

Democratic Alliance MP Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach says the Zondo commission has been essential.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it plans to put pressure on law enforcement institutions after the release of the state capture commission report.

President Cyril Ramaphosa received the report from Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa says the people of South Africa look to this Commission to uncover the truth, to identify those responsible, and to recommend measures that will prevent it from happening again.

Wasanga Mehana speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach.

The Zondo commission has been essential, it has been healing. We know now what has happened and we know enough to make sure it never happens again.

Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, Democratic Alliance MP

We are going to put a lot of pressure on the law enforcement agencies, the Hawks, SAPS and the NPA as a whole to produce and prepare these matters in court.

Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, Democratic Alliance MP

Listen to the full interview below:




