Ramaphosa: State capture report to be released immediately





President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the state capture report from the chairperson of the commission Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Ramaphosa says state capture has damaged people’s confidence in the rule of law, in public institutions, in law enforcement agencies and, even to some extent, in the democratic process.

The president also added that he has decided to release to the public each part of the Commission’s report immediately after it is submitted to him.

The first part of the Commission Report will be available on the Presidency website within the next few hours.

Zondo explained that part 1 of the report will contain three volumes.

Volume 1 deals with South African Airways and associate companies.

Volume 2 deals with the New Age and the Breakfast briefings etc.

Volume 3 concerns SARS, as well as the topic of public procurement in SA.

Part 2 of the report is expected by the end of January and part 3 is expected in February.