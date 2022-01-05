NPA needs to prosecute those named in State Capture report - Karyn Maughan
After a gruelling four years since the inception of the State Capture Commission Of Inquiry, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday handed over the first part of the report over to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
The report details how commission heard testimony from hundreds of witnesses on their account of events of how the state was captured.
RELATED: Ramaphosa: State capture report to be released immediately
John Maytham chats to Legal journalist Karyn Maughan to reflect on the first part of the report.
The important thing is that this is the first report, one of the key points is Dudu Myeni's role at SAA, her disrespect for the commission and her naming of a witness of that person was under protection and feared for their live, all of that is dealt with by the report.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Zondo urging that there be investigation and prosecution, there are names that everyone expected,its now a question of the NPA coming to the party and prosecuting those named.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Listen below to the full conversation:
