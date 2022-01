SA records 8,078 COVID-19 infections as 139 more people succumb to virus

One hundred and thirty-nine more people have died after contracting the coronavirus as South Africa covid fatalities keep rising.

The country's known death toll has risen to 91,451 in the last 24 hour reporting cycling.

South Africa has also recorded 8,078 new infections, which works out to a positivity rate of 20.1%.

On the vaccination front, even though many people still need to go back and get their second Pfizer shots and boosters, over 28 million jabs have been administered.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 483 590 with 8 078 new cases reported. Today 139 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 91 451 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 328 246 with a recovery rate of 93% pic.twitter.com/YqoasjOrvi — Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 4, 2022