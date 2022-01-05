Streaming issues? Report here
SA records 8,078 COVID-19 infections as 139 more people succumb to virus

5 January 2022 7:30 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
deaths
infections
virus
COVID 19

The Health Department says the fatalities have brought the country's known death toll to 91,451 since the start of the pandemic.

One hundred and thirty-nine more people have died after contracting the coronavirus as South Africa covid fatalities keep rising.

The country's known death toll has risen to 91,451 in the last 24 hour reporting cycling.

South Africa has also recorded 8,078 new infections, which works out to a positivity rate of 20.1%.

On the vaccination front, even though many people still need to go back and get their second Pfizer shots and boosters, over 28 million jabs have been administered.




