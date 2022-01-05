SA records 8,078 COVID-19 infections as 139 more people succumb to virus





One hundred and thirty-nine more people have died after contracting the coronavirus as South Africa covid fatalities keep rising.

The country's known death toll has risen to 91,451 in the last 24 hour reporting cycling.

South Africa has also recorded 8,078 new infections, which works out to a positivity rate of 20.1%.

On the vaccination front, even though many people still need to go back and get their second Pfizer shots and boosters, over 28 million jabs have been administered.