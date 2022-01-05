Athol Williams: I feel vindicated by State Capture report
State capture whistleblower and author, Athol Williams says he feels vindicated by the first part of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry report.
After a gruelling four years since the inception of the State Capture Commission Of Inquiry, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday handed over the first part of the report over to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
The report details how commission heard testimony from hundreds of witnesses on their account of events of how the state was captured.
In the report, the commission recommended that former South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane be prosecuted for perjury for lying to Parliament.
And for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to decide whether to prosecute in connection with the awarding of lucrative contracts to consultancy, Bain & Co.
Speaking to John Maytham, Williams says Bain & Co as well as Moyane attacked his character and called him a lier.
The fact that Judge Zondo has been so clear in fingering Bain & Co as well as Tom Moyane makes me feel like there is acknowledgment that I was speaking the truth and they were simply lying.Athol Williams, Whistleblower and author
Listen below to the full conversation:
