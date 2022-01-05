Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Athol Williams: I feel vindicated by State Capture report

5 January 2022 8:34 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Tom Moyane
#AtholWilliams
state capture report
Bain & Co

State capture whistleblower and author says the report acknowledges that Bain & Co as well as Tom Moyane were lying.

State capture whistleblower and author, Athol Williams says he feels vindicated by the first part of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry report.

After a gruelling four years since the inception of the State Capture Commission Of Inquiry, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday handed over the first part of the report over to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The report details how commission heard testimony from hundreds of witnesses on their account of events of how the state was captured.

RELATED: NPA needs to prosecute those named in State Capture report - Karyn Maughan

In the report, the commission recommended that former South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane be prosecuted for perjury for lying to Parliament.

And for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to decide whether to prosecute in connection with the awarding of lucrative contracts to consultancy, Bain & Co.

Speaking to John Maytham, Williams says Bain & Co as well as Moyane attacked his character and called him a lier.

The fact that Judge Zondo has been so clear in fingering Bain & Co as well as Tom Moyane makes me feel like there is acknowledgment that I was speaking the truth and they were simply lying.

Athol Williams, Whistleblower and author

Listen below to the full conversation:




