'Government is taking us for granted by arresting Mafe', says Caller





The State is set to oppose bail in the alleged Parliament arson case.

The case against Zandile Christmas Mafe aged 49 was postponed in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday to allow for further investigation.

He faces charges of housebreaking, theft, two counts of arson, the possession of an explosive device and the destruction of essential infrastructure.

Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show say Mafe is being used as a scapegoat.

I have over my career as a social worker I have seen again and again how the most vulnerable, the disadvantaged and marginalised are the ones that are an easy target for scapegoating. John, Caller

This does not add up. They are saying he had a bomb with his, they planted that thing. The South African people need to be really angry at the government for mistreating poor people this way. Whenever something goes wrong the SAPS don't do their job instead they crime a fictional crime scene. This is a case of injustice. Khustas, Caller

I have a problem with the homeless people who occupy every space in the city and there is no problem from the citizens in the city. They are all over the precinct of Parliament and no one is saying anything, when we complain we will be accused of lack of empathy. Tshepo, Caller

The government is taking us for granted and it shows they don't respect us. They think we are stupid. Bheki, Caller

