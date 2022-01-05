Zondo recommends NPA to investigate Myeni for fraud over R800m SAA transaction





Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo released the first part of the state capture report on Tuesday and in it recommended that the National Prosecuting Authority investigate former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni for fraud in relation to a single transaction that cost SAA R800 million.

The 800-plus page report details how the management style and approach of both Myeni and Yakhe Kwinana enabled acts of corruption and fraud to engulf SAA and SAA Technical.

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says the report also details how former president Jacob Zuma fled the commission because he didnt want to answer about Myeni's appointment.

The report talks about how Myeni cost SAA R800 million with one transaction, its instances like this where Zondo recommends that she be investigated by the NPA for fraud. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

