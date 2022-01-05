Zondo recommends NPA to investigate Myeni for fraud over R800m SAA transaction

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:50
Closure of four Clover factories imminent
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mametlwe Sebei,President of the General Industries Workers Union of South Africa
Today at 17:10
Reaction to State Capture report: General Bantu Holomisa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bantu Holomisa - Leader at Udm
Today at 17:20
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has welcomed the release of the state capture commission's report to the public on Tuesday, not long after President Cyril Ramaphosa received it.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Thuli Madonsela
Today at 18:09
The Zondo commission recommends that Tom Moyane be charged with perjury
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johann van Loggerenberg - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive
Today at 18:20
On eperson involved in the smashing of the windows at the Concourt has been apprehended by police.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 18:39
State Capture Commission’s findings and recommendations on SARS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Athol Williams - at South African poet and social philosopher
Today at 19:08
Car and home insurance gets pricier
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter: Toys with Roots
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thabo Motsabi - Co-founder of Toys with Roots
Today at 19:48
Continuing with 'Toys with Roots"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Judges Matter condemns ConCourt vandalism A 36-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear in court soon to face charges of malicious damage to property. 5 January 2022 3:50 PM
One person arrested for smashing ConCourt windows, glass doors There's a heavy police presence in Braamfontein. 5 January 2022 1:02 PM
'Government is taking us for granted by arresting Mafe', says Caller Callers on the 702 open line share their thoughts on the arrest and court appearance of Zandile Christmas Mafe. 5 January 2022 11:08 AM
View all Local
Zondo recommends NPA to investigate Myeni for fraud over R800m SAA transaction Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise weighs in on the first part of the state capture report released on Tuesday. 5 January 2022 12:57 PM
Athol Williams: I feel vindicated by State Capture report State capture whistleblower and author says the report acknowledges that Bain & Co as well as Tom Moyane were lying. 5 January 2022 8:34 AM
NPA needs to prosecute those named in State Capture report - Karyn Maughan John Maytham chats to Legal journalist Karyn Maughan to reflect on the first part of the report. 5 January 2022 7:48 AM
View all Politics
Arson suspect in devastating Parly fire being used as scapegoat - lawyer Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt on The Money Show. 4 January 2022 9:18 PM
State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented' The Money Show interviews Casac Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo after first part of Zondo Commission report handed over. 4 January 2022 7:58 PM
SAB consulting with employees about introducing mandatory vaccination policy Ray White interviews South African Breweries' Lucia Swartz (Vice President for People). 4 January 2022 7:30 PM
View all Business
'It is really important to review your financial plan annually' Certified Financial Planner at Core Wealth Advisory Services, Kirsty Scully, gives advice on how to start 2022 financially fit. 3 January 2022 3:37 PM
'Don't set yourself up for failure when making new year resolutions' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about how to make new year resolutions that stick. 2 January 2022 12:45 PM
How to effectively deal with addiction Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction. 2 January 2022 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a... 20 December 2021 4:57 PM
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995. 17 December 2021 12:27 PM
View all Sport
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music. 24 December 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 December 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
View all World
'The idea that someone would want to challenge ZEP decision is a bit curious' Zanu PF Sandton branch chairperson Advocate Simba Chitando and Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela discuss the letters on ZEP share... 4 January 2022 12:14 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
View all Africa
Economy in 2022: 'SA is robust. We’ve learned to survive despite our government' Ray White interviews Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School. 3 January 2022 8:15 PM
'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament' Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille. 3 January 2022 6:42 PM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Zondo recommends NPA to investigate Myeni for fraud over R800m SAA transaction

5 January 2022 12:57 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Dudu Myeni
State Capture
Zondo
Yakhe Kwinana

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise weighs in on the first part of the state capture report released on Tuesday.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo released the first part of the state capture report on Tuesday and in it recommended that the National Prosecuting Authority investigate former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni for fraud in relation to a single transaction that cost SAA R800 million.

The 800-plus page report details how the management style and approach of both Myeni and Yakhe Kwinana enabled acts of corruption and fraud to engulf SAA and SAA Technical.

RELATED: NPA needs to prosecute those named in State Capture report - Karyn Maughan

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says the report also details how former president Jacob Zuma fled the commission because he didnt want to answer about Myeni's appointment.

The report talks about how Myeni cost SAA R800 million with one transaction, its instances like this where Zondo recommends that she be investigated by the NPA for fraud.

Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen below to the full conversation:




5 January 2022 12:57 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Dudu Myeni
State Capture
Zondo
Yakhe Kwinana

More from Politics

Athol Williams: I feel vindicated by State Capture report

5 January 2022 8:34 AM

State capture whistleblower and author says the report acknowledges that Bain & Co as well as Tom Moyane were lying.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPA needs to prosecute those named in State Capture report - Karyn Maughan

5 January 2022 7:48 AM

John Maytham chats to Legal journalist Karyn Maughan to reflect on the first part of the report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'

4 January 2022 7:58 PM

The Money Show interviews Casac Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo after first part of Zondo Commission report handed over.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAB consulting with employees about introducing mandatory vaccination policy

4 January 2022 7:30 PM

Ray White interviews South African Breweries' Lucia Swartz (Vice President for People).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report

4 January 2022 6:36 PM

The Money Show interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise after the Zondo Commission hands over first part of report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

People need to be held accountable for security breach in Parliament - DA

4 January 2022 8:24 AM

John Maytham chats to DA's Siviwe Gwarube on safety and security protocols in Parliament following a devastating blaze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigators must establish if fire was arson or terrorism'

4 January 2022 7:45 AM

John Maytham speaks to Criminal Defense Attorney, William Booth to reflect on the National Assembly attack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police to investigate cause of fatal accident that took Emalahleni mayor's life

3 January 2022 1:00 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details around the death of Linah Malatjie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No one has info on what could have instigated or contributed to fire'

3 January 2022 9:20 AM

Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo reflects on the fire that broke out in Parliament in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigation must answer why fire spread across parly' -Winde

3 January 2022 7:47 AM

John Maytham speaks to Premier Alan Winde about the terrible fire which ripped through the Parliament precinct on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Judges Matter condemns ConCourt vandalism

Local

One person arrested for smashing ConCourt windows, glass doors

Local

Athol Williams: I feel vindicated by State Capture report

Politics

EWN Highlights

Niger makes record cocaine seizure, arrests mayor

5 January 2022 4:10 PM

Parliament to announce Sona venue by next week - Mapisa-Nqakula

5 January 2022 3:26 PM

Patients dying as medicines run out in Ethiopia's Tigray: doctors

5 January 2022 2:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA