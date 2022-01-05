One person arrested for smashing ConCourt windows, glass doors
JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that one person has been arrested for smashing windows and glass doors at the Constitutional Court.
Images show that at least one window has been totally smashed, while double doors and other windows were hit with a hammer.
SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said: “Police responded to reports of a man breaking the windows using a hammer at the Constitutional Court buildings in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.”
It’s understood police fired a warning shot, but the man continued.
“He has been charged with malicious damage to property. The suspect's court appearance will be confirmed in due course.”
There's a heavy police presence in Braamfontein and the motive for the incident is unknown at this stage.
[VISUALS] Police say the suspect used a hammer to destroy the windows. #ConstitutionalCourtAttack pic.twitter.com/79UYhUfS9X— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 5, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : One person arrested for smashing ConCourt windows, glass doors
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
