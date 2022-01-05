Judges Matter condemns ConCourt vandalism





Judges Matter organisation has condemned the attack at the Constitutional Court building on Wednesday.

The organisation says the Constitutional Court building is a symbol of our judiciary and constitutional democracy in South Africa.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear in court soon to face charges of malicious damage to property.

Images show that at least one window has been totally smashed, while double doors and other windows were hit with a hammer.

Wasanga Mehana speaks to Researcher and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter Mbekezeli Benjamin.

We are extremely concerned about what happened this morning for us it symbolises an attack on the judiciary because the Constitutional Court building represents the Apex Court, the highest authority on the law in South Africa so anyone who dares attack such an institution is in fact attacking the judiciary of South Africa. Mbekezeli Benjamin, Researcher and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter

The building of the Constitutional Court is a historic monument to constitutional democracy. We know that it was formally a prison and now it has been converted to a court that should represent the dreams and aspirations or ordinary South Africans. Mbekezeli Benjamin, Researcher and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter

