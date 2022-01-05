Zondo Inquiry wants Moyane prosecuted - 'Sars was broken down before our eyes'
The State Capture Inquiry has found that former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane lied to Parliament and recommended he be prosecuted for perjury.
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo formally presented the first of three parts of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.
In the section dedicated to Sars, the report finds that under Moyane the revenue service was "systematically and deliberately weakened".
---
RELATED STORIES:
'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report
State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'
---
Ray White (standing in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Johann van Loggerenberg, former Sars executive who was one of many forced to leave under Moyane's tenure.
While van Loggerenberg thinks the Commission did not achieve all it set out to, this does not reduce the value of its report he says.
It would have great to hear testimony in respect of the damage they found from the new heads of departments... people like Edward Kieswetter [Sars Commissioner] or Shamila Batohi of the NDPP... I found that missing...Johann van Loggerenberg, Former Sars executive
Last year, van Loggerenberg told the State Capture Inquiry that Moyane failed to protect the institution or its people when they came under attack with false stories in the media about rogue elements within it.
Van Loggerenberg is the author of a number of books including Rogue: The Inside Story of SARS's Elite Crime-busting Unit.
In a nutshell, what happened was that we were left with no means to defend the institution or ourselves and we had to face these salacious, false allegations... and it became so brutal and so damaging... that I just decided the best thing to do was to leave the institution...Johann van Loggerenberg, Former Sars executive
Interestingly enough I actually had some level of faith in the new boss Mr Moyane... but literally within days of the first article... when an email was addressed to him and there was no response and there was no attempt by him to determine the facts I became very concerned, and that concern very quickly turned into panic...Johann van Loggerenberg, Former Sars executive
What we now know is of course that it had a long runup. In 2013 already it had been decided that Mr Moyane will join the revenue service, plans were being made to alter the structure and to get rid of people.Johann van Loggerenberg, Former Sars executive
I still feel very sad... It took me many years to build the institution and while it was not perfect... it was literally broken down in front of our eyes in a matter of months...Johann van Loggerenberg, Former Sars executive
I think to fix that... is going to take beyond our lifetime.Johann van Loggerenberg, Former Sars executive
Listen to the in-depth interview with van Loggerenberg on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Zondo Inquiry wants Moyane prosecuted - 'Sars was broken down before our eyes'
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
More from Business
Suspect arrested after trying to smash ConCourt windows, doors with hammer
'The police fired warning shots but he continued.' The Money Show gets an update from Eyewitness News' Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Union calls government to intervene, stop job losses at Clover
General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa president Mametlwe Sebei says there are four factories that Clover is planning on closing this year.Read More
Arson suspect in devastating Parly fire being used as scapegoat - lawyer
Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt on The Money Show.Read More
State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'
The Money Show interviews Casac Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo after first part of Zondo Commission report handed over.Read More
SAB consulting with employees about introducing mandatory vaccination policy
Ray White interviews South African Breweries' Lucia Swartz (Vice President for People).Read More
'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report
The Money Show interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise after the Zondo Commission hands over first part of report.Read More
Economy in 2022: 'SA is robust. We’ve learned to survive despite our government'
Ray White interviews Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School.Read More
UIF slashes online claims backlog
Ray White interviews Advocate Mzie Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services at the UIF.Read More
'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament'
Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.Read More
After weeks in darkness, Eskom restores power supply to Diepkloof
Eskom said that it had no choice but to disconnect supply, claiming it lost millions due to illegal connections, meter bypassing and residents buying electricity from so-called ghost vendors in the area.Read More
More from Local
Suspect arrested after trying to smash ConCourt windows, doors with hammer
'The police fired warning shots but he continued.' The Money Show gets an update from Eyewitness News' Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Union calls government to intervene, stop job losses at Clover
General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa president Mametlwe Sebei says there are four factories that Clover is planning on closing this year.Read More
Judges Matter condemns ConCourt vandalism
A 36-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear in court soon to face charges of malicious damage to property.Read More
One person arrested for smashing ConCourt windows, glass doors
There's a heavy police presence in Braamfontein.Read More
'Government is taking us for granted by arresting Mafe', says Caller
Callers on the 702 open line share their thoughts on the arrest and court appearance of Zandile Christmas Mafe.Read More
SA records 8,078 COVID-19 infections as 139 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the fatalities have brought the country's known death toll to 91,451 since the start of the pandemic.Read More
Arson suspect in devastating Parly fire being used as scapegoat - lawyer
Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt on The Money Show.Read More
State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'
The Money Show interviews Casac Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo after first part of Zondo Commission report handed over.Read More
'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report
The Money Show interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise after the Zondo Commission hands over first part of report.Read More
More from Politics
Zondo recommends NPA to investigate Myeni for fraud over R800m SAA transaction
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise weighs in on the first part of the state capture report released on Tuesday.Read More
Athol Williams: I feel vindicated by State Capture report
State capture whistleblower and author says the report acknowledges that Bain & Co as well as Tom Moyane were lying.Read More
NPA needs to prosecute those named in State Capture report - Karyn Maughan
John Maytham chats to Legal journalist Karyn Maughan to reflect on the first part of the report.Read More
State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'
The Money Show interviews Casac Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo after first part of Zondo Commission report handed over.Read More
SAB consulting with employees about introducing mandatory vaccination policy
Ray White interviews South African Breweries' Lucia Swartz (Vice President for People).Read More
'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report
The Money Show interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise after the Zondo Commission hands over first part of report.Read More
People need to be held accountable for security breach in Parliament - DA
John Maytham chats to DA's Siviwe Gwarube on safety and security protocols in Parliament following a devastating blaze.Read More
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigators must establish if fire was arson or terrorism'
John Maytham speaks to Criminal Defense Attorney, William Booth to reflect on the National Assembly attack.Read More
Police to investigate cause of fatal accident that took Emalahleni mayor's life
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details around the death of Linah Malatjie.Read More
More from Opinion
Economy in 2022: 'SA is robust. We’ve learned to survive despite our government'
Ray White interviews Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School.Read More
'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament'
Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.Read More
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers
Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show.Read More
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom'
Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performanceRead More
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)
Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.Read More
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas
Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.Read More
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser).Read More
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.Read More
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman.Read More