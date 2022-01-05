Union calls government to intervene, stop job losses at Clover





The General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa (Giwusa) is calling on the government to intervene in the strike taking place at dairy manufacturer Clover.

Workers have been on strike since 22 December over wage cuts, retrenchment and corporate restructuring.

Speaking to Wasanga Mehana, president of Giwusa Mametlwe Sebei says government must nationalise Clover.

We want the government to intervene, the reality is that thousands of our members are facing job losses. There are about four factories that are going to be closed in addition to the two that were closed. Mametlwe Sebei, President - General Industries Workers Union of South Africa

This is in addition to the brutal austerity measures that the company wants to implement. A 20% cut of wages for our members and a cut of driver assistance from two to one which means a driver will be driving about 7-8 hours delivering the products to the retailers. Mametlwe Sebei, President - General Industries Workers Union of South Africa

Listen to the full interview below: