Djokovic refused entry into Australia
World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic has been denied entry into Australia at Melbourne airport.
This means that Djokovic may not be able to defend his 2021 title after his visa to enter Australia was canceled.
On Tuesday, he shared on social media that the Australian Open organisers had granted him a medical exemption and that he would participate in the tournament without proof he was fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
John Maytham chats to former tennis player, coach, and commentator Brett Phillips to reflect on the matter.
This is a diabolical mess as right now, Novak Djokovic is held up in a hotel and has been issued a deportation notice to leave the country tonight.Brett Phillips, Former tennis player, coach, and commentator
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : @usopen/Twitter
More from Sport
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees'
Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter.Read More
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series
In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a joint decision was taken to protect players and the tour from any coronavirus breaches.Read More
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana
John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995.Read More
Cricket SA and some key players guilty of prejudice - Report finds
ESPN SA correspondent Firdose Moonda tackles the key findings of Social Justice and Nation-Building commission report.Read More
Max Verstappen wins Formula One World Title
Verstappen secured a 10th victory of the season when he took a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.Read More
DStv Premiership Report: Sundowns secures 1-0 victory over SuperSport United
First-half goal by Peter Shalulile secured the win for Masandawana.Read More
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching'
Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers
In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on the club’s request to have the remainder of their December matches be postponed.Read More
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match
South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will request the governing body for the reasons and consider their options.Read More