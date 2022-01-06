Djokovic refused entry into Australia





World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic has been denied entry into Australia at Melbourne airport.

This means that Djokovic may not be able to defend his 2021 title after his visa to enter Australia was canceled.

On Tuesday, he shared on social media that the Australian Open organisers had granted him a medical exemption and that he would participate in the tournament without proof he was fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

John Maytham chats to former tennis player, coach, and commentator Brett Phillips to reflect on the matter.

This is a diabolical mess as right now, Novak Djokovic is held up in a hotel and has been issued a deportation notice to leave the country tonight. Brett Phillips, Former tennis player, coach, and commentator

