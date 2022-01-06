'Zondo proposal of procurement anti-corruption agency, step in right direction'





Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo formally presented the first of three parts of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

In the report, Zondo recommended the establishment of a single, multifunctional, properly resourced and independent anti-corruption authority by government with a mandate to confront the abuses inherent in the present system.

RELATED: Athol Williams: I feel vindicated by State Capture report

John Maytham chats to Corruption Watch Investigative journalist Moepeng Talane to weigh in on the recommendations.

The recommendations stems from the issues that are highlighted in the report and how to centralise the procurement systems and how difficult the processes are to monitor. Moepeng Talane, Investigative journalist - Corruption Watch

She says Zondo has detailed an action plan for the president to follow in this matter. The recommendations are a step in the right direction, she adds.

Listen below to the full conversation: