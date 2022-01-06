Automated Parly fire doors already latched open when fire started - COCT report





The automated fire doors in Parliament were already open when the fire started, making it impossible to contain, a report by the City of Cape Town has revealed.

RELATED: PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigators must establish if fire was arson or terrorism'

Speaking to John Maytham on #702Breakfast, Cape Town MMC for Safety and Security JP Smith said that there were a number of reasons why the doors were not properly closed.

The report found that the fire doors were disabled by being latched open. So it is not the price or the quality of the latch, the point is the fire door that is meant to compartmentalise a building so that fire doesn't spread beyond a certain point were opened. JP Smith, Safety MEC - Western Cape

The fire doors are in passages and corridors where presumably people need to pass through and so instead of having the difficulty in opening or closing those, some of them were simply latched. JP Smith, Safety MEC - Western Cape

And that meant that when the fire came they didn't do their job of denying the fire access to further areas and there's a lot of fuel load in those halls, buildings and rooms, a lot of wood paneling and thick carpets... otherwise, lots of things that could burn. JP Smith, Safety MEC - Western Cape

The fire was reported in the parliamentary precinct in the early hours of Sunday morning, causing extensive damage to parts of the property, including the National Assembly.

Forty-nine-year-old Zandile Mafe has been arrested and charged for arson.

Listen below to the full conversation: