France removes South Africa from its travel red list





JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has been removed from yet another controversial travel red list, this time by France, which along with other countries in Europe banned travellers from our shores after the detection of the omicron variant.

The International Relations Department's Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning.

The Consulate-General of France in Cape Town has also tweeted that all vaccinated travellers will be allowed into the country if they can prove that they've been vaccinated and show a negative COVID-19 test that's not older than 48 hours.

UPDATE: South Africa has been removed from the scarlet red list. Vaccinated travellers can come to France provided they show their vaccination certificate and a negative PCR or antigen test (-48h). No quarantine required for vaccinated travellers. https://t.co/W7h0TK9zlj — France in S. Africa (@FrenchEmbassyZA) January 6, 2022

