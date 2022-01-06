France removes South Africa from its travel red list
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has been removed from yet another controversial travel red list, this time by France, which along with other countries in Europe banned travellers from our shores after the detection of the omicron variant.
The International Relations Department's Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning.
The Consulate-General of France in Cape Town has also tweeted that all vaccinated travellers will be allowed into the country if they can prove that they've been vaccinated and show a negative COVID-19 test that's not older than 48 hours.
#SouthAfrica off the redlist in #France. https://t.co/yD3tSiD1zb— Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) January 6, 2022
UPDATE: South Africa has been removed from the scarlet red list. Vaccinated travellers can come to France provided they show their vaccination certificate and a negative PCR or antigen test (-48h). No quarantine required for vaccinated travellers. https://t.co/W7h0TK9zlj— France in S. Africa (@FrenchEmbassyZA) January 6, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : France removes South Africa from its travel red list
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_african_airways.html?oriSearch=saa&sti=n8wqyoe1mwzlg0c4x4|&mediapopup=110937089
More from World
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White
The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home.Read More
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.Read More
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser).Read More
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup'
Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB.Read More
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise.Read More
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information'
Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe.Read More
Making meaningful business change through ESG
Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance.Read More
How a high-performance attitude can drive success
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
More from Local
We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams
Ray White interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) about the Zondo Commission report.Read More
Suspect arrested after trying to smash ConCourt windows, doors with hammer
'The police fired warning shots but he continued.' The Money Show gets an update from Eyewitness News' Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Zondo Inquiry wants Moyane prosecuted - 'Sars was broken down before our eyes'
Ray White interviews Johann Van Loggerenberg, former South African Revenue Service executive and author of Sars exposé Rogue.Read More
Union calls government to intervene, stop job losses at Clover
General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa president Mametlwe Sebei says there are four factories that Clover is planning on closing this year.Read More
Judges Matter condemns ConCourt vandalism
A 36-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear in court soon to face charges of malicious damage to property.Read More
One person arrested for smashing ConCourt windows, glass doors
There's a heavy police presence in Braamfontein.Read More
'Government is taking us for granted by arresting Mafe', says Caller
Callers on the 702 open line share their thoughts on the arrest and court appearance of Zandile Christmas Mafe.Read More
SA records 8,078 COVID-19 infections as 139 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the fatalities have brought the country's known death toll to 91,451 since the start of the pandemic.Read More
Arson suspect in devastating Parly fire being used as scapegoat - lawyer
Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt on The Money Show.Read More