France removes South Africa from its travel red list

6 January 2022 10:40 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
France
Coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
Omicron
Covid-19 Omicron variant

The International Relations Department's Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has been removed from yet another controversial travel red list, this time by France, which along with other countries in Europe banned travellers from our shores after the detection of the omicron variant.

The International Relations Department's Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning.

The Consulate-General of France in Cape Town has also tweeted that all vaccinated travellers will be allowed into the country if they can prove that they've been vaccinated and show a negative COVID-19 test that's not older than 48 hours.


This article first appeared on EWN : France removes South Africa from its travel red list




