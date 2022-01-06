ANC assures public that its 110th birthday will adhere to COVID-19 protocols





African National Congress (ANC) members have begun gathering for this weekend's 110th birthday celebrations in Polokwane.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Nomvula Mokonyane said the party will host the birthday celebrations under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo says the party in the build up has been hosting different events and will on Thursday host the Lillian Ngoyi Memorial lecture where Cyril Ramaphosa will be attending.

The ANC has assured the public that it will adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols at the 110th birthday celebrations. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

