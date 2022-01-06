'The state capture report was done in a factional way', says Mzwanele Manyi
Former GCIS chief Mzwanele Manyi says the state capture report is targeting certain individuals and has a lot of factual errors where he is concerned.
In part one of the state capture report released on Tuesday, Manyi is accused of dishing out millions in advertising to Gupta-owned TNA media.
Ismail Lagardien speaks to Many on The Midday Report.
That report was done in a very factional way. If you look there is this famous R6million that people talk about and that I dished out money to the Gupta what what, that statement is nonsensical because there was no money that I dished out.Mzwanele Manyi, Former GCIS Chief
The interesting thing is that year 2013, 2014 which I was not there and year 2015 which I was not. There amount spent was much more like R9.5million but people that were there in charge are not called enablers and ye the money went to the same publications. Why enabler when its Manyi and not enabler when its anyone else.Mzwanele Manyi, Former GCIS Chief
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : SABC Digital News/youtube.com
