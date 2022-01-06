Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
Update on the fire at the national assembly
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 18:20
Local firms are likely to continue attracting foreign buyers who are taking advantage of the weak rand and low valuations.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
Today at 18:39
Are there many more people to blame for the corruption and maladministration that occurred at (SAA) but were not mentioned in the State Capture report?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 18:50
Give your employees the gift of a stress-free festive season
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bryan Habana - Paymenow’s Head of Business Development
Today at 19:08
Profile: Unisa Vice Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Puleng LenkaBula - Vice Chancellor of the University of South Africa
Today at 19:33
Personal Finance: How to get your financial planning ready for 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Local

How lucrative is social media influencing?

6 January 2022 3:29 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Social media
social media influencers
Content creators

Content Creator and Businesswoman Yolenda Jawe shares her journey of being an influencer and how to make the most of it.

The past years have seen the rise in social media influencers and some people are asking if one can really make a living by being an influencer.

Content Creator and Businesswoman Yolenda Jawe, shares her journey of being an influencer.

I studied finance and investment and I started off at private wealth and then moved to property finance. I just felt boxed in my job and needed to channel my energy. I love people and media.

Yolenda Jawe, Content Creator and Businesswoman

I had 850 subscribers and Unilever approached me and said we love your approach and how you make haircare easy and interactive, let's do an eight-month contract that can be renewed. I was mindblown. Every single month I was getting an extra income. I was R5,500 on top of my income.

Yolenda Jawe, Content Creator and Businesswoman

Talking about how much she shares on her channel, Jawe says she shares about 10% of her personal life.

I ask myself am I comfortable with sharing this side of me and also, am I letting people in enough. I plan beforehand.

Yolenda Jawe, Content Creator and Businesswoman

Listen to the full interview below:




