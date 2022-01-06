How lucrative is social media influencing?
The past years have seen the rise in social media influencers and some people are asking if one can really make a living by being an influencer.
Content Creator and Businesswoman Yolenda Jawe, shares her journey of being an influencer.
I studied finance and investment and I started off at private wealth and then moved to property finance. I just felt boxed in my job and needed to channel my energy. I love people and media.Yolenda Jawe, Content Creator and Businesswoman
I had 850 subscribers and Unilever approached me and said we love your approach and how you make haircare easy and interactive, let's do an eight-month contract that can be renewed. I was mindblown. Every single month I was getting an extra income. I was R5,500 on top of my income.Yolenda Jawe, Content Creator and Businesswoman
Talking about how much she shares on her channel, Jawe says she shares about 10% of her personal life.
I ask myself am I comfortable with sharing this side of me and also, am I letting people in enough. I plan beforehand.Yolenda Jawe, Content Creator and Businesswoman
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_137283667_kharkiv-ukraine-23-april-2018-application-icon-instagram-on-a-smartphone-screen.html
More from Local
City Power in contact with Eskom on Bryanston, Morningside power outage
City Power Stakeholder relationship officer Tebogo Sehlako says other substations have been restored.Read More
SA Weather Service issues possible severe thunderstorm warning for Gauteng
SAWS forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela says the heavy downpours can lead to flooding and damage to property.Read More
'The state capture report was done in a factional way', says Mzwanele Manyi
Former GCIS chief Mzwanele Manyi reacts to part 1 of the state capture report.Read More
France removes South Africa from its travel red list
The International Relations Department's Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning.Read More
We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams
Ray White interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) about the Zondo Commission report.Read More
Suspect arrested after trying to smash ConCourt windows, doors with hammer
'The police fired warning shots but he continued.' The Money Show gets an update from Eyewitness News' Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Zondo Inquiry wants Moyane prosecuted - 'Sars was broken down before our eyes'
Ray White interviews Johann Van Loggerenberg, former South African Revenue Service executive and author of Sars exposé Rogue.Read More
Union calls government to intervene, stop job losses at Clover
General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa president Mametlwe Sebei says there are four factories that Clover is planning on closing this year.Read More
Judges Matter condemns ConCourt vandalism
A 36-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear in court soon to face charges of malicious damage to property.Read More