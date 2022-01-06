How lucrative is social media influencing?

Today at 18:09 Update on the fire at the national assembly The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 18:20 Local firms are likely to continue attracting foreign buyers who are taking advantage of the weak rand and low valuations. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin

125 125

Today at 18:39 Are there many more people to blame for the corruption and maladministration that occurred at (SAA) but were not mentioned in the State Capture report? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine

125 125

Today at 18:50 Give your employees the gift of a stress-free festive season The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Bryan Habana - Paymenow’s Head of Business Development

125 125

Today at 19:08 Profile: Unisa Vice Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Puleng LenkaBula - Vice Chancellor of the University of South Africa

125 125