SA Weather Service issues possible severe thunderstorm warning for Gauteng
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for possible severe thunderstorms on Thursday evening.
Speaking to Wasanga Mehana, SAWS forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela says parts of Gauteng will be affected.
The heavy downpours can lead to flooding which can result in damage to property and infrastructure.Lehlohonolo Thobela, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
We are also expecting scattered chances of showers, thundershowers by the evening for most of the eastern parts of the North West, most parts of Gauteng and some parts of Eastern Cape.Lehlohonolo Thobela, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
⚠️ ALERT: THE SA WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WARNING FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) January 6, 2022
📆WHEN: THURSDAY, 6 JANUARY 2022
⏰TIME: 15:00-23:59
📍WHERE: GREATER PRETORIA, EAST RAND & HEIDELBERG AREAS
🔴POTENTIAL THREATS:
•HEAVY RAIN
•FLOODING
•DAMAGING WINDS
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48354992_rain-drops-falling-from-a-black-umbrella-concept-for-bad-weather-winter-or-protection.html
More from Local
City Power in contact with Eskom on Bryanston, Morningside power outage
City Power Stakeholder relationship officer Tebogo Sehlako says other substations have been restored.Read More
How lucrative is social media influencing?
Content Creator and Businesswoman Yolenda Jawe shares her journey of being an influencer and how to make the most of it.Read More
'The state capture report was done in a factional way', says Mzwanele Manyi
Former GCIS chief Mzwanele Manyi reacts to part 1 of the state capture report.Read More
France removes South Africa from its travel red list
The International Relations Department's Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning.Read More
We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams
Ray White interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) about the Zondo Commission report.Read More
Suspect arrested after trying to smash ConCourt windows, doors with hammer
'The police fired warning shots but he continued.' The Money Show gets an update from Eyewitness News' Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Zondo Inquiry wants Moyane prosecuted - 'Sars was broken down before our eyes'
Ray White interviews Johann Van Loggerenberg, former South African Revenue Service executive and author of Sars exposé Rogue.Read More
Union calls government to intervene, stop job losses at Clover
General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa president Mametlwe Sebei says there are four factories that Clover is planning on closing this year.Read More
Judges Matter condemns ConCourt vandalism
A 36-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear in court soon to face charges of malicious damage to property.Read More