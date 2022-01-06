Firefighters withdraw from Parliament building, Hawks to start investigation





Parliament's Presiding Officers have confirmed that Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service Department teams have now withdrawn from the parliamentary precinct.

The firefighters had remained on site until Wednesday evening after containing the latest flare-up on Tuesday morning after the blaze at Parliament started in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Firefighters on the scene of a fire at Parliament on 2 January 2022. Picture: Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News

A statement from Parliament says the Fire Department has handed the affected buildings to the Hawks to investigate the circumstances around the devastating fire.

Engineers are also on site to determine if the affected buildings are safe for access by the Hawks.

The City would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to our firefighters, emergency workers, law enforcement and traffic officials as well as volunteer firefighters for their tireless efforts in containing the #ParliamentFire.



Ray White gets an update from Alderman JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town.

The firefighters thought they were done on Monday morning, but the South Easter had other plans. That roof's crawl space is very awkward and tricky... many bits you can't get to... JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

There was also a bit of pressure on us to leave the premises so that the damage assessment and investigation could begin. The Hawks were actually already standing by to start the investigation. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The building cooled down very slowly because of some unique features... the bullet-proof windows... you can't break the windows from the outside so the heat stayed inside... The roof also had bitumen and other stuff used as sealant... JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Included in the complex factors affecting the firefighting effort is the fact that Parliament's fire doors were not properly latched as the blaze tore through parts of the precinct.

The purpose of the fire doors is to compartmentalise the building says Smith.

They were just latched with a normal latch, but they should have been closed. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

At one point you clearly had two fires going with an unaffected section in the middle, which raises a whole range of questions... Did it propagate through one of the passages? Did the fire doors play a role in that? JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

If we go back to the big fire at UCT... when it hit the library it probably would have consumed the entire library were it not for for the fire doors that closed and compartmentalized the rear portion... JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Listen to the interview in detail below:

