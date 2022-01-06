Firefighters withdraw from Parliament building, Hawks to start investigation
Parliament's Presiding Officers have confirmed that Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service Department teams have now withdrawn from the parliamentary precinct.
The firefighters had remained on site until Wednesday evening after containing the latest flare-up on Tuesday morning after the blaze at Parliament started in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A statement from Parliament says the Fire Department has handed the affected buildings to the Hawks to investigate the circumstances around the devastating fire.
Engineers are also on site to determine if the affected buildings are safe for access by the Hawks.
The City would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to our firefighters, emergency workers, law enforcement and traffic officials as well as volunteer firefighters for their tireless efforts in containing the #ParliamentFire.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) January 4, 2022
Together we can achieve more. #OneCityTogether. pic.twitter.com/xjgB42qeeO
Ray White gets an update from Alderman JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town.
The firefighters thought they were done on Monday morning, but the South Easter had other plans. That roof's crawl space is very awkward and tricky... many bits you can't get to...JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
There was also a bit of pressure on us to leave the premises so that the damage assessment and investigation could begin. The Hawks were actually already standing by to start the investigation.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
The building cooled down very slowly because of some unique features... the bullet-proof windows... you can't break the windows from the outside so the heat stayed inside... The roof also had bitumen and other stuff used as sealant...JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Included in the complex factors affecting the firefighting effort is the fact that Parliament's fire doors were not properly latched as the blaze tore through parts of the precinct.
RELATED: Parly fire doors were 'latched open' and officials suspect two points of orIgin
The purpose of the fire doors is to compartmentalise the building says Smith.
They were just latched with a normal latch, but they should have been closed.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
At one point you clearly had two fires going with an unaffected section in the middle, which raises a whole range of questions... Did it propagate through one of the passages? Did the fire doors play a role in that?JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
If we go back to the big fire at UCT... when it hit the library it probably would have consumed the entire library were it not for for the fire doors that closed and compartmentalized the rear portion...JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Listen to the interview in detail below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Firefighters withdraw from Parliament building, Hawks to start investigation
Source : Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News
More from Business
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana
Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.Read More
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client
Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated'
Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report.Read More
We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams
Ray White interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) about the Zondo Commission report.Read More
Suspect arrested after trying to smash ConCourt windows, doors with hammer
'The police fired warning shots but he continued.' The Money Show gets an update from Eyewitness News' Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Zondo Inquiry wants Moyane prosecuted - 'Sars was broken down before our eyes'
Ray White interviews Johann Van Loggerenberg, former South African Revenue Service executive and author of Sars exposé Rogue.Read More
Union calls government to intervene, stop job losses at Clover
General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa president Mametlwe Sebei says there are four factories that Clover is planning on closing this year.Read More
Arson suspect in devastating Parly fire being used as scapegoat - lawyer
Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt on The Money Show.Read More
State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'
The Money Show interviews Casac Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo after first part of Zondo Commission report handed over.Read More
More from Local
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana
Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.Read More
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client
Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated'
Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report.Read More
City Power in contact with Eskom on Bryanston, Morningside power outage
City Power Stakeholder relationship officer Tebogo Sehlako says other substations have been restored.Read More
SA Weather Service issues possible severe thunderstorm warning for Gauteng
SAWS forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela says the heavy downpours can lead to flooding and damage to property.Read More
How lucrative is social media influencing?
Content Creator and Businesswoman Yolenda Jawe shares her journey of being an influencer and how to make the most of it.Read More
'The state capture report was done in a factional way', says Mzwanele Manyi
Former GCIS chief Mzwanele Manyi reacts to part 1 of the state capture report.Read More
France removes South Africa from its travel red list
The International Relations Department's Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning.Read More
We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams
Ray White interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) about the Zondo Commission report.Read More