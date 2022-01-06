'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated'
There are many people responsible for corruption at the national airline that are not mentioned in the State Capture Inquiry report says the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca).
South African Airways (SAA) has its own dedicated section in the first part of the report, which was formally presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa this week.
The report recommends that a number of former senior SAA officials be investigated for fraud and corruption during the tenure of former chairperson Dudu Myeni.
During an interview on SAfm, Sacca spokesperson Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi said they'd opened criminal cases against various SAA officials over the years and nothing came of it.
We have lived and breathed through many years of the systematic decay of South African Airways and, as much as the report points to certain individuals, for us this report does not begin to peel through those layers that I speak about.Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, Spokesperson - Sacca
[For example] Mango did not collapse at the hands of just these two women [Myeni and co-board member, Yakhe Kwinana]. There are many more people that should be held accountable...Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, Spokesperson - Sacca
Ray White gets comment from Guy Leitch, Managing Editor of SA Flyer Magazine.
Leitch agrees that what is revealed in the State Capture report is just the tip of the iceberg.
In a sense it might be a pity if Dudu Myeni is made the scapegoat for all the woes that have befallen SAA over the past ten years or so.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
It is undeniable that she is the figurehead... I think all the way down there was theft on a grand scale... The real tragedy of all this was that a lot of the good people left.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
There were a large number of honest people but the reality is... 'a fish rots from the head' and given the lead from Ms Myeni, it became a free-for-all.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
It was made clear to me at one stage that you were considered stupid if you weren't taking advantage of the opportunities presented, particularly for abuse of the procurement system.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Leitch says this system of abuse affected all divisions of the airline at all levels.
He does acknowledge however, that it is extremely difficult to pin down all the perpetrators.
It's taken the Zondo Commission R1 billion to do its investigation - to investigate everyone in the organisation would be almost impossible. It's obviously not helped by the failure of the audit committees and the auditors who literally whitewashed what they found in the entire organisation.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
It's going to be extremely hard to bring anyone to justice.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Listen to Leitch's insights on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated'
Source : The Presidency/Flickr
