City Power in contact with Eskom on Bryanston, Morningside power outage
City Power says Eskom is working on restoring power to two substations in the northern part of Joburg.
A massive failure affected seven substations including Bryston, Randburg and Morningside.
Wasanga Mehana speaks to City Power Stakeholder relationship officer Tebogo Sehlako for updates.
It is an Eskom outage therefore we depend on their information to give to customers. Currently, we have not been given any ETR on that one.Tebogo Sehlako, Stakeholder relationship officer - City Power
They have managed to restore power to most of those substations however there was two that were left which is Bryanston and Morningside which they are currently working on.Tebogo Sehlako, Stakeholder relationship officer - City Power
Listen to the full interview below:
