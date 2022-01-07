Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home'

7 January 2022 7:59 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Australia
Tennis
Novak Djokovic
#Covid19
vaccine

John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia.

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic's family has rallied behind the player after being denied entry into Australia and having to spend Orthodox Christmas Day on Friday in a Melbourne immigration detention facility.

His father Srdjan told a crowd that his son was the victim of a "political witch hunt" and "corona fascism" and should be freed.

RELATED: Djokovic refused entry into Australia

Australian Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has said that Djokovic was not being held against his will and was free to leave the facility provided he leaves the country.

John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the matter.

The home affairs minister has said he is free to leave the hotel as long as he goes to the airport, gets on a plane and goes home.

Denis O'Kane, Journalist - 3AW

O'Kane says there seems to be a miscommunication between border force and the home affairs office.

We have two government departments that didn't know what the other one was doing. A lot of people are questioning why he was allowed to fly to Australia only to be knocked back at border force.

Denis O'Kane, Journalist - 3AW

Listen below to the full conversation:




