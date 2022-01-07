Madiba jailer wont hesitate to take legal action by being defamed on key auction





In response to the auctioning of Madiba's prison cell key, Christo Brand's business manager Andrew Russell says his client will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who defames him over the auctioning of the key.

Brand who was the former president's Nelson Mandela jailer in the 1980's has come under fire for putting the key for auction overseas.

South African Arts and Culture Department has taken legal action to try and stop the auction and Brand is receiving legal advice on his options.

Speaking to John Maytham, Russell says his client is not the person many are trying to make him out to be.

If people know Christo's story, they will know he was a guest of the Mandela family at his funeral and his book was published at the insistence of Mandela himself. Andrew Russell, Christo Brand's business manager

Our lawyers are not going to hesitate to take legal action against any individual or organisation who make defamatory statements against Christo. Andrew Russell, Christo Brand's business manager

Listen below to the full conversation: