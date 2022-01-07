Madiba jailer wont hesitate to take legal action by being defamed on key auction
In response to the auctioning of Madiba's prison cell key, Christo Brand's business manager Andrew Russell says his client will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who defames him over the auctioning of the key.
Brand who was the former president's Nelson Mandela jailer in the 1980's has come under fire for putting the key for auction overseas.
South African Arts and Culture Department has taken legal action to try and stop the auction and Brand is receiving legal advice on his options.
Speaking to John Maytham, Russell says his client is not the person many are trying to make him out to be.
If people know Christo's story, they will know he was a guest of the Mandela family at his funeral and his book was published at the insistence of Mandela himself.Andrew Russell, Christo Brand's business manager
Our lawyers are not going to hesitate to take legal action against any individual or organisation who make defamatory statements against Christo.Andrew Russell, Christo Brand's business manager
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_21323525_a-welcome-to-robben-island-sign-at-the-harbour-on-the-island.html
More from Local
It's all systems go for reopening of schools next week - DBE
Basic Education Spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, unpacks the plans for this academic year.Read More
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller
Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe.Read More
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana
Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.Read More
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client
Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated'
Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report.Read More
Firefighters withdraw from Parliament building, Hawks to start investigation
The Money Show gets an update on the situation at Parliament from the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.Read More
City Power in contact with Eskom on Bryanston, Morningside power outage
City Power Stakeholder relationship officer Tebogo Sehlako says other substations have been restored.Read More
SA Weather Service issues possible severe thunderstorm warning for Gauteng
SAWS forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela says the heavy downpours can lead to flooding and damage to property.Read More
How lucrative is social media influencing?
Content Creator and Businesswoman Yolenda Jawe shares her journey of being an influencer and how to make the most of it.Read More