Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Was the Parliament fire, Zondo report and ConCourt hammer attack linked?

7 January 2022 9:38 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Parliament fire
Attack on ConCourt
zondo commission report

John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee to reflect on the hectic news start to 2022.

It has been an eventful first week of 2022 which started with the funeral of the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu on Saturday.

Then in the early hours of Sunday morning, a fire was reported in the Parliament precinct causing extensive damage to parts of the property, including the National Assembly.

RELATED: PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigation must answer why fire spread across parly' -Winde

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa received the first part of the state capture inquiry report made public from Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

RELATED: Zondo recommends NPA to investigate Myeni for fraud over R800m SAA transaction

While the country was reeling from the shock of all those fingered in the report, a 36-year-old suspect was arrested for allegedly taking a hammer to windows and glass doors at the Constitutional Court.

John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee to reflect on the hectic news start to 2022.

What I have tried to do was consider whether the fire, the hammer attack on ConCourt and the Zondo report might at all be linked.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

She says the Zondo commission has generated a lot of political heat and we shouldn't be surprised at the fallout from the report.

Listen below to the full conversation:




