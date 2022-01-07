'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller





Over 200,000 Zimbabweans have just under 12 months to apply for permits to stay in South Africa legally.

The Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) that many had secured expired last year on 31 December.

The cabinet has condemned the social media attacks on Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi in the wake of the decision to do away with the special exemption.

Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the matter.

We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe, we are being led by a group of mafias. I think South Africa could have helped Zimbabweans in Zimbabwe and they never did. John, Caller

South Africa did not vote there, Zimbabweans have been voting on tribal lines throughout the years. Zimbabweans are responsible for their predicament, they can't blame SADC. Jabu, Caller

Zimbabweans cannot pretend that South Africans did not try to help them. What Zimbabwe is doing is a military invasion into South Africa. Siya, Caller

