'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller

7 January 2022 11:28 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Zimbabwe
permits
Zimbabwe Exemption Permits
ZEP holders

Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe.

Over 200,000 Zimbabweans have just under 12 months to apply for permits to stay in South Africa legally.

The Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) that many had secured expired last year on 31 December.

RELATED: 'The idea that someone would want to challenge ZEP decision is a bit curious'

The cabinet has condemned the social media attacks on Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi in the wake of the decision to do away with the special exemption.

Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the matter.

We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe, we are being led by a group of mafias. I think South Africa could have helped Zimbabweans in Zimbabwe and they never did.

John, Caller

South Africa did not vote there, Zimbabweans have been voting on tribal lines throughout the years. Zimbabweans are responsible for their predicament, they can't blame SADC.

Jabu, Caller

Zimbabweans cannot pretend that South Africans did not try to help them. What Zimbabwe is doing is a military invasion into South Africa.

Siya, Caller

Listen to the full open line below:




