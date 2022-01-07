Aaron Moloisi: I'm one person who ever cries over split milk
South African media personality and businessman Aaron Moloisi says it took him two weeks to get over not being admitted to medical school because he was two points short.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja about his Upside of Failure, Moloisi says he was depressed because of that failure and his dream of becoming a doctor was over.
I never take anything that is outside of my control and make it about me, I always treat it as a circumstance. I'm one person who ever cries over split milk.Aaron Moloisi, Media Personality and Businessman
The biggest lesson was that we are not in control of our fate and dreams. The only thing we are in control is our thoughts and feelings and the sooner you accept it the better.Aaron Moloisi, Media Personality and Businessman
Moloisi says being rejected when he wanted to join the soccer team motivated him to be the best in his studies.
Moloisi explains how he was cancelled to host a TV show SABC 1 on the day of the launch.
That was not even failure, it was rejections of the highest order. I was shattered and I took it personally. I started watching the show on episode 11, I was so bitter.Aaron Moloisi, Media Personality and Businessman
When you release the negative energy you make space for positive energy.Aaron Moloisi, Media Personality and Businessman
Listen to the full interview below:
