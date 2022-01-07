It's all systems go for reopening of schools next week - DBE





The National Department of Basic Education says it's ready to welcome learners back to school next week.

Basic Education Spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, unpacks the plans for this academic year.

The department is ready to welcome learners, the inland schools are starting on 12 January and coastal province schools are starting on 19 January and we are doing that to assist in terms of traffic on the road. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

He adds that the department and other stakeholders contributed towards putting the school calendar together.

